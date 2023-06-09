Women’s dance to Jhalla Wallah will wow you. Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s 2012 film Ishaqzaade was loved by several people when it was released. Not only that but the songs from the film were also adored by numerous people. One of the songs that became an instant hit from the movie was Jhalla Wallah by Amit Trivedi and Shreya Ghoshal. Even to this day, many people create renditions of this song and even choreograph dances to it. Now, another choreography to this song is going viral. Women’s dance to Jhalla Wallah.(Instagram/@Indian Dance Company)

In a video shared by the Instagram page Indian Dance Company and originally created by Aastha Shah, you can see two women gracefully dancing to this popular song. Their steps synchronize perfectly with the beats and lyrics.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared on May 29. Since being posted, it has been liked over 35,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Very nice dance." A second shared, "Such a beautiful and stunning dance, God bless you, girls. You have amazing talent. I also want to dance like you two." Many others have reacted to the clip using heart and smiley emojis. What do you think about this clip?