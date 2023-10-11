World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev’s records, X users can’t keep calm
X users flooded the platform with congratulatory posts after Rohit Sharma broke back-to-back records during India vs Afghanistan World Cup match 2023.
India skipper Rohit Sharma is on a record-breaking spree in the match against Afghanistan being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He broke records held by several cricketers, including Chris Gayle, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, in the ongoing World Cup match.
As Rohit Sharma broke back-to-back records, people couldn’t contain their excitement and took to X to celebrate his achievements.
What are the records Rohit Sharma smashed?
Most sixes in international cricket
Rohit Sharma hit the most sixes in international cricket and broke Chris Gayle’s record.
Fastest century by an India in a World Cup match
Rohit Sharma also became the fastest Indian player to score a century in a World Cup match, a record previously held by Kapil Dev.
Most centuries by in World Cup history
He also scripted history by smashing most centuries in the World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.
Along with smashing three records, Sharma achieved yet another remarkable feat. He equalled David Warner’s record for the fastest 1000 runs in World Cup history in terms of innings.
Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket World Cup 2023 started on October 5, with the opening match played between England and New Zealand. New Zealand emerged victorious in the inaugural match, defeating England by nine wickets. India made its tournament debut on October 8, facing Australia in their first match. Despite a shaky start, India won the match by six wickets. The Men in Blue will next play a match on October 14 against Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.