Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev’s records, X users can’t keep calm

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev’s records, X users can’t keep calm

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 11, 2023 08:57 PM IST

X users flooded the platform with congratulatory posts after Rohit Sharma broke back-to-back records during India vs Afghanistan World Cup match 2023.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is on a record-breaking spree in the match against Afghanistan being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He broke records held by several cricketers, including Chris Gayle, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, in the ongoing World Cup match.

Read| KL Rahul’s reaction to Rohit Sharma’s boundary goes viral

Rohit Sharma hits a six during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and India.(AP)

As Rohit Sharma broke back-to-back records, people couldn’t contain their excitement and took to X to celebrate his achievements.

What are the records Rohit Sharma smashed?

Most sixes in international cricket

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Rohit Sharma hit the most sixes in international cricket and broke Chris Gayle’s record.

Fastest century by an India in a World Cup match

Rohit Sharma also became the fastest Indian player to score a century in a World Cup match, a record previously held by Kapil Dev.

Most centuries by in World Cup history

He also scripted history by smashing most centuries in the World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Along with smashing three records, Sharma achieved yet another remarkable feat. He equalled David Warner’s record for the fastest 1000 runs in World Cup history in terms of innings.

Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 started on October 5, with the opening match played between England and New Zealand. New Zealand emerged victorious in the inaugural match, defeating England by nine wickets. India made its tournament debut on October 8, facing Australia in their first match. Despite a shaky start, India won the match by six wickets. The Men in Blue will next play a match on October 14 against Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Check live updates on India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 here.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
india vs afghanistan cricket world cup rohit sharma sachin tendulkar chris gayle david warner kapil dev
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP