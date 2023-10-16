World Food Day: Can you find 5 fruits hiding amid junk food?

World Food Day is being celebrated today, October 16. To commemorate this event, we've created an engaging puzzle for you. Are you up for the challenge? World Food Day: Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? (Hindustan Times)

This specially created brain teaser for World Food Day shows an array of pizza, burgers, fries, doughnuts, ice cream, popcorn, chicken, and other food items. This puzzle tasks you with identifying five hidden fruits within this image featuring junk food. Think you can find them all? (Also Read: 'Only 2% of students solved' this brain teaser. Are you one of them?)

Take a look at this puzzle below:

Were you able to spot them? If not, let us give you a hint. The five fruits hidden in the image are- apple, mango, strawberry, banana, and orange.

If you are still unable to spot them, here is the solution for this brain teaser:

World Food Day significance:

The goal of World Food Day is to increase public awareness of the need for good nutrition and food access for people worldwide and to mobilise efforts in that direction. In addition to ensuring food security and safety, World Food Day also emphasises combating hunger. For this year, the theme of World Food Day is "water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!