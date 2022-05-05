World Password Day 2022: Google wants you to zoom into an image for a special message

World Password Day 2022: What is the first step a regular Internet user should take to save themselves from data breach? It is to keep a password that is strong and hard to hack. Every now and then, different authorities, including the police departments, share posts to remind people about the importance of a strong password. It is so important that there is also a day dedicated to it - World Password Day. And, it is celebrated each year on the first Thursday of the month of May. In 2022, the day is being celebrated on May 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expectedly, to raise awareness about the importance of strong passwords, many are also sharing different posts on social media. Amid those, a tweet by Google has now captured people’s attention. In the post, the tech giant put forth the message quite wittily and in an engaging manner.

“This #WorldPasswordDay, zoom into the image below to find the real “fault” in our stars,” they shared as the post’s caption. Alongside, they also tweeted an image. The image shows a hidden password. However, upon zooming in the image, the picture reveals something that further highlights the importance of a strong password.

Google completed the post with a link and invited people to check the strength of their saved passwords on Google Chrome.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the post shared by Google:

Yes, quite hilariously, Google pointed that there is no point in a password that is “123456” or “qwerty”. Incidentally, a 2020 research report by a password management company NordPass showed that among the “Top 200 worst passwords”, ‘123456’ topped the chart and “qwerty” was not far behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Are you taking steps to create a strong password?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON