World Wildlife Day 2023: IFS officer shares video of tigers, asks to end wildlife abuse

World Wildlife Day (WWD) is observed annually on March 3 to raise awareness about issues relating to the conservation of flora and fauna. According to the website of WWD it is an international holiday recognised by the United Nations to honour all wild animals and plants and their positive impact on both our quality of life and the planet's health.

To mark World Wildlife Day, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of tigers roaming in a forest. The video is originally credited to World Wide Fund (WWF). In the post's caption, the IFS officer wrote, "Wilderness without wildlife is just scenery. They cannot speak. On world wildlife day, let's speak for an end to wildlife abuse. "

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 27,000 times and has received more than 1,000 likes. Many have also left comments on the clip.

An individual wrote, "Respect. Thoughtful post with meaningful words." Another person added, "If there is no wildlife on our planet, there can be no life either. Wishing everyone the occasion of Wildlife Day. #WorldWildlifeDay." "Absolutely beautiful," posted a third.