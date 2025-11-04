World’s first-ever white Iberian lynx spotted in Spain, picture wows the internet: ‘Just look at its eyes’

A picture showing what is believed to be the world’s first-ever white Iberian lynx is going viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned by the animal’s rare beauty. Captured by a photographer in southern Spain, the picture captures the pale big cat.(@Clearsay_/X)

Captured by a photographer in southern Spain, the picture captures the pale big cat, thought to have leucism, a genetic condition that causes partial loss of pigmentation.

The breathtaking picture was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Clearsay_, with the caption, “A white Iberian lynx is believed to have been spotted for the first time in history by a Spanish photographer.”

The Iberian lynx is already among the most endangered wild cats in the world.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), it is a heavily spotted feline that weighs roughly half as much as the Eurasian lynx, with long legs and a short tail tipped in black.

Its usual coat is a tawny brown covered with dark spots, and it is easily recognised by its distinctive facial ruff, often called a beard, and the black tufts on its ears.

The Iberian lynx mainly hunts wild rabbits but will also eat ducks, young deer, and partridges when rabbits are scarce. An adult lynx typically needs around one rabbit each day to survive, while a mother raising cubs must catch about three.

X users were left amazed by the rare sight, flooding the comments with awe and admiration.

One of the users commented, "He looks like a 3d animated character, but I can't explain why."

A second user commented, "Just look at its eyes."

"Seeing something so unique underscores the importance of all those conservation efforts keeping the Iberian lynx alive in the first place. We need to keep protecting them," another user commented.

Many called the white Iberian lynx “majestic” and “unbelievable,” while others said it looked almost “mythical.”