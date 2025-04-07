World's skinniest skyscraper's penthouse goes on sale for $110 million: Everything to know

A penthouse in a "supertall" skyscraper in Manhattan dubbed the world’s skinniest skyscraper has been put on sale for $110 million. The penthouse consists of a four-floor home or a "quadplex" spanning the 80 to 83 floors of the 1,400-foot-tall building. The luxury quadplex spans floors 80 to 83 of Steinway Tower in Manhattan.(Instagram/skyscraperengineering)

World's skinniest skyscraper

The building which houses the penthouse is known as the Steinway Tower and was built in 2022. It is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the West with a height-to-width ratio of 24:1.

The three floors of the penthouse are divided into an “entertaining suite” on the first floor, a “primary suite” on the third floor and a “crown suite” containing a bar and screening room on the second.

The penthouse has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two terraces which offer a breathtaking 360-degree view of New York City overlooking Central Park.

Picasso on walls, marble interior

The inside of the penthouse is decked with marble, blackened steel and velvet along with artworks by Pablo Picasso on the walls. It also has a larged 82-foot swimming pool and a landscaped terrace.

“We’ve all been to very luxurious places, but I wanted to create a building that could not be anywhere else in the world. I know so many people might have multiple homes, who will have apartments here. And I wanted to create a very distinct experience that could only be had in New York," the penthouse's designer told CNN.

Billionaire's Row

Steinway Tower rises above New York’s Billionaire’s Row, a stretch of ultra-luxury skyscrapers where slim “pencil towers” continue to reach for the sky. Nearby, Central Park Tower stands as the second-tallest building in the city, just behind One World Trade Center.

While quadplex apartments are a rarity, Billionaire’s Row has seen record-breaking sales — including a massive 24,000-square-foot residence at 220 Central Park South, which made headlines in 2019 when it sold for $238 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold.