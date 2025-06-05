'Worth the wait': Man kneels down and proposes to his love after RCB’s IPL 2025 final victory. Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year-long wait by clinching their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. As the team lifted the coveted trophy, jubilant celebrations erupted across the country. While fireworks lit up the sky and social media overflowed with congratulatory posts, one heartwarming video stood out amid the flood of celebrations — capturing an emotional moment that beautifully intertwined with RCB’s historic triumph. Moments after RCB's historic IPL 2025 win, a man proposed to his partner in a viral video.(Instagram/prashu_dj)

The now-viral clip, shared by Instagram user @Prashu_DJ, captures a touching moment where a man proposes to his partner just moments after RCB’s historic IPL victory. The couple, both clad in RCB jerseys, are seen amidst a lively and jubilant crowd — likely gathered at a café or club to watch the grand finale. As emotions reached a peak, the man lovingly held the woman’s hand, knelt down, and asked if he could place a ring on her finger. She joyfully said yes. Cheers erupted all around as he slid the ring onto her finger, and the couple embraced in a wave of applause and celebration.

Check out the post here:

“RCB won the match, he won her heart”

The caption of the Instagram post read: "RCB won the match… and he won her heart. What a moment." A text overlay in the video mirrored this sentiment: “RCB won the match, and he won her heart.” The clip has struck an emotional chord with viewers, quickly going viral with over 2.3 million views and many reactions.

Social media reacts with love

Social media users flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions. One user wrote, “Worth the wait. This is the kind of win-win situation we all dream of!” Another commented, “Anyone would get emotional watching this moment!” A third user quipped, “He waited 18 years for RCB, but hopefully didn’t keep her waiting that long!”

Many others showered the couple with blessings, sharing messages like, “Love and cricket – both emerged victorious tonight,” and “RCB’s historic win now has a beautiful love story forever attached to it.”