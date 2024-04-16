Writer shares 8 questions he asked after his interviews to get hired at JP Morgan, CITI

A writer and financial expert, Andrew Lokenauth, took to Threads to share his experience of giving interviews. In his share, he talked about the importance of asking questions to the interviewers. He also claimed that this habit of asking questions after his interviews helped him get into companies like JP Morgan and CITI. A writer listed eight post-interview questions in a share and claimed they helped him get hired at JP Morgan and CITI. (Unsplash/vantaymedia)

“Every job interview ends with Q&A. But most people never ask questions at the end of job interviews. Here are ten questions I used to get hired at JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Citi,” Andrew Lokenauth wrote. In the thread, however, he listed eight questions that helped him land jobs in these prestigious companies.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Is there anything else I can elaborate on to ensure I’m the top choice?” he wrote as the first question. The second question he suggested is, “What doubts do you have about my qualifications for this role?” In his share, he encouraged potential candidates to ask about “the job role”, “skills and experiences of ideal candidate”, “internal promotion,” “career advancement”, and “must-have soft skills”. The writer also explained the reason behind asking each question.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 4,200 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

How did people react to this interview-related post?

“I wouldn’t ask question 2 because you are actively asking them to find negatives about you that they may or may not have thought about. The others are fine,” argued a Threads user.

“I had a recent interview where I was the last one out of 15 people, and they only asked me 3 or 4 questions. I said 'nope', I made sure to ask questions because I did not waste 3 hours waiting and to be called last for nothing. I ended up getting the job after that,” shared another.

“As a former big law and current Wall Street lawyer, I co-sign these follow-up questions!” added a third.

“During interviews I have always asked questions. Number one and two are my favourites. I will definitely use them in the future. Thank you for sharing,” wrote a fourth.

While a few reacted to the post using emojis, some pointed out that though the writer mentioned ten points in the first post, the thread only listed eight questions.