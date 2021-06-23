Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WTC final: Mohammed Shami fields with a towel wrapped over jersey, pic prompts funny memes
WTC final: Mohammed Shami fields with a towel wrapped over jersey, pic prompts funny memes

Mohammed Shami's picture prompted many to share meme from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajor starrer film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Mohammed Shami fields with a towel wrapped over jersey.(Screenshot)

Bouts of rains to smashing gameplay to Rohit Shama using binoculars to watch Virat Kohli play, there are many things from the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final which have captured people’s attention. There is now another addition to this list – it is a picture of Mohammed Shami with a towel wrapped over his jersey while on field. The image has now gone all kinds of viral. It has also prompted tweeple to show their creativity and come up with hilarious memes.

This individual was reminded of a famous towel-related scene from the song Mere Khwabon Mein from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajor starrer film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This is what they shared:

As for this Twitter user, they were also reminded of a song from 2007 film Saawariya featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Take a look at what others shared:

What do you think of the memes?

