WWF uses Twitter logos to drive home a point about wildlife conservation

Elon Musk recently rebranded Twitter by replacing the iconic bird logo that had long been associated with the platform with a black-and-white ‘X’. This change has caused quite a stir on social media, with many users weighing in on the new design. Now, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a Swiss-based international NGO, used a graphic to shed light on threats faced by real species.

WWF used this graphic to promote wildlife conservation. (LinkedIn/@mccanngermany)

McCann Germany, an advertising agency, shared this graphic on LinkedIn that has been generating a lot of buzz. Alongside, they wrote a caption in German. When translated into English, it reads, “The whole world mourns the loss of the Twitter bird. Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction. Today we are in the midst of the greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era. A quarter of mammal species, one in eight bird species, more than 30 percent of sharks and rays, and 40 percent of amphibian species are threatened. Help us save the animals. An initiative of WWF Germany & us!”

Take a look at the graphic shared by McCann Germany below:

The graphic shows the evolution of the Twitter logo over the years - from a blue bird in 2006 to a black-and-white X in 2023. While the blue bird logos represent the various species of birds, the X represents the dire need to take active steps towards protecting wildlife before it’s too late. The text on the graphic, when translated from German into English, reads, “Protect our animal species before it’s too late.”

The graphic was shared by the advertising company two days ago on LinkedIn. It has since accumulated over 300 reactions. Additionally, the post has also been reshared numerous times and received several responses from people, including one from WWF Germany. They wrote, “Thank you for this brilliant idea!”

Check out a few reactions to this graphic on wildlife conservation here:

“Brilliant,” posted a LinkedIn user. Another lauded, “Congrats team! Simple and great!” “This is great, guys! Love it!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Super Idea!” What are your thoughts on this brilliant graphic that talks about wildlife protection?

