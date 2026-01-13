X outage hits thousands globally, users flood internet with memes: 'Finally able to touch grass'

Elon Musk’s social media platform X faced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform across several countries, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. Data from Downdetector suggested that most users were struggling with the mobile app.

Downdetector, which monitors outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed a sharp spike in complaints throughout the day. In India, more than 2,000 users had reported issues with X as of 8:30 pm IST.

The disruption appeared to be more severe in the US and parts of Europe. The website showed over 22,900 reports of issues in the United States as of 9:19 am ET. In the UK, more than 7,000 users flagged problems around the same time, while Canada saw over 2,500 outage reports.

