X outage hits thousands globally, users flood internet with memes: 'Finally able to touch grass'
Downdetector showed a sharp spike in complaints throughout the day. In India, more than 2,000 users had reported issues with X.
Elon Musk’s social media platform X faced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform across several countries, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.
Downdetector, which monitors outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed a sharp spike in complaints throughout the day. In India, more than 2,000 users had reported issues with X as of 8:30 pm IST.
The disruption appeared to be more severe in the US and parts of Europe. The website showed over 22,900 reports of issues in the United States as of 9:19 am ET. In the UK, more than 7,000 users flagged problems around the same time, while Canada saw over 2,500 outage reports.
Data from Downdetector suggested that most users were struggling with the mobile app. Around 59% of those who reported issues said the app was not working, while 33% faced problems accessing the website. The remaining 8% cited server connection issues.
How did social media react?
Meanwhile, as is often the case during major outages, social media quickly filled with reactions and jokes. Users who could still access the platform shared memes and humorous posts, with many asking if they were the only ones facing the issue. Others joked about refreshing the app repeatedly, only to realise X was down globally.
At the time of writing, X had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage.