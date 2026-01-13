X down for thousands of users worldwide, India hit too

X was down for thousands of users in Tuesday across the globe, who reported an outage of the social media platform, according to Downdetector.com. X (AFP)

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user reports. In India, there were reports of outage of the platform from more than 2,000 users as of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

The site showed more than 22,900 reports of issues with X in the US, as of 9:19 am ET. Apart from the US, X was also down for more than 7,000 users in the UK as of 9:20 a.m. ET, and for more than 2,500 users in Canada.