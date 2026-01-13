X down for thousands of users worldwide, India hit too

X was down for thousands of users in Tuesday across the globe, who reported an outage of the social media platform, according to Downdetector.com.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user reports. In India, there were reports of outage of the platform from more than 2,000 users as of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).
The site showed more than 22,900 reports of issues with X in the US, as of 9:19 am ET. Apart from the US, X was also down for more than 7,000 users in the UK as of 9:20 a.m. ET, and for more than 2,500 users in Canada.
