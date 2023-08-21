X user's viral post sparks debate on Mumbai vs Bengaluru auto drivers

A man from Bengaluru recently visited Mumbai and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience about the city. The post has now gone viral, accumulating millions of views and scores of comments. In his post, the man claimed that the auto drivers in Mumbai often refuse UPI payments and that many shops in the city accept only cash.

The man from Bengaluru claimed that every auto driver in his city has '3 different QR codes'.(Representational Image: Unsplash/Malhar Garud)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s funny how Mumbai is the ‘Financial Capital’ of India but 99% of rickshaw and taxi valas don’t accept UPI. Heck, several shops and popular establishments like Rustom Ice Cream and Kyani only deal in cash. Come to Bengaluru and every rickshaw has like 3 different QR codes,” wrote Sumukh Rao, Assistant Editor at tech platform Guiding Tech, on X.

Take a look at the viral post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on X, the post has gone viral with over 2.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has collected numerous likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral post:

A Twitter user wrote, “The younger lot accepts UPI. The older ones aren’t as tech savvy hence the apprehension. Heck, pani puri stalls and Pav bhaji stalls accept UPI in Mumbai. Hopefully, the rickshaw walas follow suit soon. The day is not far off when we can only carry our mobile phone for payments.”

To this, the original poster replied, “I’m aware that most stalls and roadside vendors also accept it. But the fact that autos and taxis don’t was surprising since I expected these people to be more savvy thanks to Uber/Ola.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“75% rickshaws accept UPI. It’s only the very old folks who refuse to change (including the restaurants mentioned). I have been cash free since forever,” expressed another. The original poster replied to this comment and wrote, “Had a completely different experience when I was there. Had to make the auto/taxi valas stop at an ATM on multiple occasions because they said cash only.”

A third enquired, “Even the bhaji/fruit walla [vegetable or fruit seller] with street side carts accepts UPI. What is the source of this 99% number please? Would like to know.” To this, Rao replied, “I know vendors do. But I was specifically talking about autos/taxis. And would personal experience count as a source?”

“Born and brought up in Mumbai. But in terms of tech and startup, Mumbai is a bit old-school. In my experience, the earliest of early tech comes first in Bangalore & Gurgaon, then maybe Delhi. Last is Mumbai!” claimed a fourth. Rao shared a reply to this comment. It reads, “Finally someone who acknowledges it!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Do the auto wallahs in Bengaluru take payments as per meter?” enquired yet another X user.

“Bangalore autos don’t go by meter. Mumbai auto does. Mum-1, Bangalore-0,” declared a sixth.

A seventh joked, “They take 3 times the fare as well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON