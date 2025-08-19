Xscape’s Tamika Scott surprises waitress with $700 tip after other staffers ignored her

R&B star Tamika Scott, a member of the legendary group Xscape, surprised a waitress in Buford, Georgia, with a $700 tip after she and her daughter were initially ignored by staff at a local restaurant. Musician Tamika Scott surprised a young waitress with a $700 tip (Instagram/@therealtamikascott)

Scott recounted the experience in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, August 16, saying she and her daughter, who goes by Young Niyah, arrived at The Juicy Crab about 30 minutes before closing. Despite several employees being on duty, no one came to seat them.

Ignored by all but one server

Scott, 50, said there were five to six waitresses on duty, but four of them turned their backs on her and her daughter.

“It was like five or six waitresses and four of them turned their backs,” Scott explained. “No one helped us and we stood there for five minutes.”

Eventually, a young server approached the pair and offered to help. Scott said she noticed other employees whispering about why the woman had chosen to assist them. Touched by the waitress’s kindness, Scott decided to show her gratitude in a big way.

$700 tip for one surprised waitress

“Never judge a book by its cover,” she said in the video. “Be patient because you never know when you’ll be blessed.”

Scott then filmed herself counting out $700 in cash, which she described as “a small token of love.” Handing the money to the stunned waitress, she added, “And all the girls who turned their backs, all the girls who didn’t want to wait on me and was talking and whispering, do not get this tip. Be patient, because you never know when you’re going to be blessed.”

Scott encouraged her not to change who she is. “Stay who you are. Don’t let nobody ever change you,” she told her.

In her post caption, the singer emphasized that her gesture wasn’t about celebrity privilege but about fairness and kindness.

“I don’t look for special privileges. I believe EVERYONE should be treated fairly, no matter their color, sex or financial status!!” she wrote. “You never know what a person is going through. Be kind and never turn your back on anyone!”

People magazine did not immediately receive a response when it reached out to Juicy Crab for a comment.