Trump says he can't call waitresses ‘beautiful’ as it will end his career, netizens fume, ‘You just can’t be a creep…’

Donald Trump has been called out for his comments in the first week of his presidency following his speech at a rally in Nevada on Saturday, January 25. The president spoke in Las Vegas in his first rally following the inauguration. Donald Trump says he can't call waitresses ‘beautiful’ as it will end his career, netizens fume (Photo by Ian Maule / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

A big component of Trump’s speech was his "no taxes on tips" campaign pledge. However, what landed him in trouble were his remarks about political correctness.

"You used to be able to say a young beautiful waitress,” Trump said. “This was a young beautiful waitress but I will not say that because I want to continue my political career. If you call a woman beautiful today, it is the end of your political career so I will not do it.”

"I think you can call her young. You are probably not even supposed to say young. You are probably supposed to say a waitress,” he added.

‘A woman doesn’t want unwanted attention from creepy males’

Many commented on the above video, pointing out what was wrong with Trump’s rhetoric. “A woman doesn’t want unwanted attention from creepy males,” one X user commented. “This is the same man that was found liable for far worse and he was elected to President,” one user wrote, while another said, “He's so disgusting. Young women don't want to know a nasty 80 year old man is thinking about them s3xu@llly. I know. It's stomach turning.” One wrote, “Oh you can call a woman beautiful, you just can’t be a creep (or be creepy) while doing it!”

“When an old man goes out of his way to discuss the appearance of young female server, it's usually just fuc*** creepy,” one user wrote, while another said, “How about you just don’t be a creepy old man”. “He’s just dumb - simple as that, just dumb,” wrote one user. Another user said, “Sometimes, it’s context. Or the fact you’re drooling while you say it. Creepy old men who think they can do anything they want.”