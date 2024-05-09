Expert says Las Vegas family's viral alien encounter video is ‘original’: ‘Once you see it, you can’t deny it’

Experts have claimed that a viral video showing an alleged alien encounter outside a Las Vegas home in 2023 is genuine and not doctored. “Once you see it, you can’t deny it,” evidence examiner Scott Roder told News Nation. Expert says Las Vegas family's viral alien encounter video is ‘original’ (@Worldwar_3_/X)

“There’s no editing. That is an original video. We tried to debunk it to see if there was something that was added to the video. All of our results came back as it was authentic,” he said.

The video was taken between April 30 and May 1 of 2023. Las Vegas teen Angel Kenmore shot the clip and called 911 at night. Nearly at the same time, a Las Vegas cop said he saw a fleeting object in the sky. According to the American Meteor Society, the alleged UFO’s flash was visible as far as California and Utah.

Kenmore’s chilling 911 call

The transcript of Kenmore’s call is scary to say the least. “In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we’re terrified,” he said.

“They’re very large. They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it. And big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re not human. They’re 100% not human,” he said of two extraterrestrial beings he believed he saw.

The responding officers were shocked too, with one of them saying, “I’m so nervous right now. I have butterflies, bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” he added.

Later, cops went on to install cameras at the Kenmore residence. They have maintained that no evidence suggested that the event was staged.

‘It’s absolutely there’

The video Kenmore and his family took at the time captured and unexplained motion above a fencepost. The terrified family fled. Kenmore later described the creature in a YouTube video as “a tall, skinny, lengthy creature” with a “grey greenish color.”

Roder reviewed the video and said he is certain that it is not a hoax or “a floating head.”

“We believe it’s attached to a body. And the motion of that head from right to left is consistent with the motion that we see between the slats of the fence,” he said. “It’s there. It’s absolutely there.”

Expert Ben Hansen, popular for hosting UFO Witness on Discovery+ said he believed a flashlight’s reflection caused the movement. Roder, however, is not convinced. “I don’t understand how the shadow could just be floating above the fence. I don’t believe that makes any sense,” Roder said.