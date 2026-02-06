Yale professor defends recommending ‘v small good-looking blonde’ to Jeffrey Epstein

Yale computer science professor David Gelernter is defending his long history of correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, including a 2011 email where he recommended a “v small goodlooking blonde” to the convicted sex offender. Yale computer science professor David Gelernter defended his 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein

In 2011, Epstein was already a registered sex offender after pleading guilty in 2008 to procuring a child for prostitution. His role in a wider sex trafficking operation where he procured underage girls for his powerful associates would not become public knowledge till years later.

Yale professor’s 2011 email In a 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, Yale professor David Gelernter recommended an alumna for a job. He ended his email by describing her appearance, calling her a “v small goodlooking blonde”.

“I have a perfect editoress in mind: Yale sr, worked at Vogue last summer, runs her own campus mag, art major, completely connected, v small goodlooking blonde [sic],” Gelernter wrote in his email.

This was one among several emails that the two exchanged over six years.

Yale professor defends email In an email sent Wednesday to the dean of Yale’s School of Engineering & Applied Science, Gelernter defended his 2011 correspondence with Epstein saying he was only trying to “keep the potential boss's habits in mind.”

“I was recommending her for a job I thought she'd like. When you do that--when you actually care about a rec letter--you keep the potential boss's habits in mind,” Gelernter said in his defence, according to Yale Daily News.

The Ivy League professor went on to say that Epstein was “obsessed with girls”.

“This one was obsessed with girls (like every other unmarried billionaire in Manhattan; in fact, like every other heterosex male), and if I hadn't said what I did in that letter ten-odd years ago, he would certainly have called me & asked for a lot more aesthetic detail. (This is how men behave.)”

He then doubled down on his stance, claiming he was “glad” he wrote the email in 2011.

“So long as I said nothing that dishonored her in any conceivable way, I'd have told him more or less what he wanted. She was smart, charming & gorgeous. Ought I to have suppressed that info? Never!” he wrote. “I'm very glad I wrote the note.”

In an email to CT Insider, Gelernter said he had no idea that Epstein was a sex offender and that he never was exposed to the sex trafficking operation.

