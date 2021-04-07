Yashraj Mukhate and Jasleen Royal’s rendition of Rangeela Re wows people. Watch

A video showcasing a rendition of the hit song Rangeela Re by music artist Yashraj Mukhate and singer-composer Jasleen Royal has wowed people. Shared on Instagram, there are chances the video will make you want to get out of your seat and groove.

“Here's something fun that I recorded with @yashrajmukhate. Had fun doing this and hope you'll love it!” Jasleen Royal wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of appreciative comments, including responses from actors like Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, and Pulkit Samrat.

While Sanya Malhotra shared three smiling emojis, Radhika Madan wrote “Uff.” As for Pulkit Samrat, he shared, “Wow.”

“Amazing!! Is this Acapella?” asked an Instagram user. To which, Jasleen Royal replied, “Yessss.”

“Just too good,” said another. “I want the full song, please,” requested a third.

What are your thoughts on this rendition by Yashraj Mukhate and Jasleen Royal?