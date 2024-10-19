You are a puzzle maestro if you can guess the correct day in this challenging brain teaser

If you’ve been scrolling through social media looking for a fun and challenging brain teaser, look no further. A mind-bending puzzle shared by an Instagram user, @br4inteaserhub, has captured the attention of users. Although it seems simple at first glance, this logic puzzle has left many scratching their heads. A tricky brain teaser about days left many social media users puzzled. (Instagram/@br4inteaserhub)

A puzzle with a twist

This particular brain teaser plays with the concept of time, specifically the days of the week, and requires some serious logic to solve. The puzzle reads, "What day would Yesterday be if Thursday was 4 days before the day after Tomorrow?" The phrasing is deliberately tricky, forcing you to carefully consider how each day relates to the others.

Check out the post here:

This isn’t the first time a puzzle has stumped social media users. A similar maths-based brain teaser recently made waves online, proving that what might seem like a simple challenge often hides a more complex solution beneath the surface.

The challenge that tests your skills

On X (formerly Twitter), a user named @brain_teaser_1 has also been sharing puzzles regularly with their followers, and one post in particular has puzzle enthusiasts buzzing. The post features another mind-boggling maths question that reads:

“Solve this: 1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 5+8=? 97% will fail to solve this test.”

Although the problem appears straightforward, it requires lateral thinking and problem-solving skills to crack the pattern behind the numbers.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Why brain teasers fascinate the internet

Brain teasers like these captivate the internet for several reasons. For one, they offer a fun challenge to people who enjoy testing their logical and mathematical skills. But beyond that, they spark debates and discussions online, with users coming together to exchange ideas and potential solutions. The combination of challenge, curiosity, and community keeps these puzzles trending and continuously engaging.

So, are you up for the challenge? Give these brain teasers a try and see if you can solve what has baffled so many others.