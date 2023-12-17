You can decode this brain teaser on country names if you are a creative problem solver

Have you ever come across brain teasers which could only be solved by out of the box thinking? A puzzle about country names is a perfect example of that category. At first glance, it looks like a geography quiz. However, a closer inspection reveals that it can be solved only if one thinks imaginatively.

The image shows a brain teaser that may leave you baffled. (Reddit/@Practical_Guess_3255)

“A country completely inside another country but not sharing a border,” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Reddit. A visual with the puzzle written on it is also shared alongside. “Name a country which has another country completely inside it but the two do not share a border. There are at least 2!” it reads.

Do you think you can solve the puzzle?

The post was shared some 16 hours ago. Since being posted, it has collected nearly 200 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Reddit users react to the puzzle?

“I’ve been scrolling through Wikipedia and Google Maps for ten minutes. ‘What do Romania and Oman have in common? They’re hundreds of miles apart, how could there be an enclave of one anywhere close to the other?’ Then I tried searching in the Romania Wikipedia article for ‘Oman’ and had trouble because it kept finding those letters in ‘Romania’ and then I got it,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Although I think the Romania/Somalia answers are correct, I would also argue for England, Scotland, and Wales, as each of these is a 'country' inside of the 'country' of the United Kingdom, and since these are all on an island, they have no borders to share with the UK,” suggested another. “It took way longer than required,” posted a third.

