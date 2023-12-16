Can you solve this tricky riddle in just 10 seconds?

Several kinds of brain teasers, puzzles, and riddles intrigue many people. These can often keep many individuals busy for hours and even days. Not only that, it also helps us unlock the creative side of our minds to reach the solution. And if you like to spend time solving such puzzles, we have something for you. Can you solve this puzzle?

In a riddle shared by Superprof India, the question reads, "I come out every night without being called, I am lost in the day without being stolen. What am I?"

Can you guess the solution to this puzzle?

Take a look at it here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Several also took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. A few people said that the solution is 'moon,' and some also mentioned 'stars' as the correct answer.

Earlier, another such brain teaser left many intrigued. It was shared on Instagram by Prevagen. The question reads, “A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed for three nights and rode out on Friday. How is this possible?” Do you think you can solve this?

