Viral brain teaser: This puzzle will put your common sense to the test

Are you looking for something to keep you busy this morning? We have an interesting brain teaser that might make you wonder about its solution for days. In this puzzle, you would be required to use your basic logical reasoning along with common sense to reach the solution. This puzzle was shared on Instagram.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle Prevagen. The question reads, “A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed for three nights and rode out on Friday. How is this possible?”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Do you think you can solve this question?

Take a look at this post here:

This post was shared on October 25. Since being shared, it has received a few likes and comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several people shared that the name of the horse was ‘Friday,’ and that’s how the cowboy was able to leave.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. “I have a speed of almost 100 mph, but I don't leave the room. You can cover me, but it won't prevent me from continuing ahead. I don't plan my visits; I can arrive at any moment at any time of year! What am I?” it reads. Will you be able to solve this question?