You cannot ride this skateboard but its video is going viral. Here’s why

Chef Amaury Guichon can make almost anything with chocolate and his videos shared on his Instagram page prove that perfectly. From giant seven-foot-tall version of statue of liberty to dragon sculpture with smoke coming out of its mouth, his creations with chocolate are simple stunning. He has now shared a new video and there is a chance it may make your jaw drop. It shows him creating a skateboard entirely out of chocolate.

“Chocolate Skateboard!” he wrote and shared a video that shows him making it from scratch. The video shows how he creates and paints every part before joining them to make the skateboard that looks like a real one. Towards the end, he also takes a bite out of it.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 8.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various reactions. “Superb,” posted an Instagram user. “Super cool,” expressed another. “This is great,” commented a third.

The chef also shared another post containing an image and a video of his creation. “Chocolate skateboard! Swipe left to take a closer look! The perfect summer snack, this fully functional skateboard is as fun as it is delicious!” he wrote.

There were many who tagged celebrated skateboarder Tony Hawk. He also shared the video on his Instagram page and received a reply from the chef. “One of the best (and sometimes worst) parts of my “job” is that I get tagged in almost anything that involves skateboarding, skateboards, skateboard videogames, dogs / birds / turtles / phalluses on skateboards, drunk people getting hurt skateboarding, skateboards in the vicinity of fashion models… or the song Sk8r Boi. And then I get stuff like this that makes it all worthwhile: @amauryguichon creating a chocolate skateboard with meticulous detail. I want to kickflip this and then eat the broken tail after I land in the backseat,” Hawk wrote. To this, the chef replied. “Love it! Thank you for sharing.”

