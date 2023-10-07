News / Trending / You have 5 seconds to find hidden butterflies in this brain teaser

You have 5 seconds to find hidden butterflies in this brain teaser

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 07, 2023 12:27 AM IST

This brain teaser will test your observation skills. Are you up for the challenge?

Brain teasers, puzzles, logical reasoning questions, and many more things like this make a person work their mind. Many people find it interesting to solve such problems. And if you’re interested in them too, we have a brain teaser that would not only test your brain power but your observation skills too.

Can you spot the butterflies in this?(Hindustan Times)
Can you spot the butterflies in this?(Hindustan Times)

The brain teaser features a set of floral arrangements, your task is to spot four hidden butterflies in it. Do you think you have hawk-like eyes? Test out the puzzle. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Is your logical reasoning good enough to solve this puzzle?)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Here’s the brain teaser:

Were you able to find it? If not, allow us to help you. If you look carefully enough, pink-coloured butterflies are hiding in plain sight above the flowers.

Was this interesting to solve? We have another amazing brain teaser for you. In this question, you have to find a dog hidden among the cats. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this challenge?

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out