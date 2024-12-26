‘You loved this nation’: Anand Mahindra’s touching farewell to Dr Manmohan Singh

The nation is mourning the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, who died aged 92. He was admitted to Delhi AIIMS after suddenly losing consciousness at home. After reportedly being admitted at around 8 pm, he died at 9:51 on December 26. Tributes from around the country are pouring in on social media, including one from tech mogul Anand Mahindra. In his post, he bid farewell to the legendary politician, adding, “You loved this nation”. Anand Mahindra's touching tribute for Dr Manmohan Singh has gone viral. (AFP, PTI)

“Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti,” Anand Mahindra wrote. He concluded his post with a picture of the politician.

Check out the post here:

Social media says goodbye:

People took to the comments section of Anand Mahindra’s post to react to the sad news. “Today, we mourn the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh. His legacy as a reformer and a scholar will continue to inspire generations. May his soul find eternal peace,” wrote an X user.

Another added, “Former PM Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. His contribution to the Indian economy will always be remembered. We lost an architect of India's economic reforms.” A third continued, “India lost one of great leaders who received the honours across the different political parties and nations. An Economic Reformer. RIP. Om Shanti.”

AIIMS' statement:

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. “Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” AIIMS said in a statement.