‘You won’t believe Bengaluru is getting so hot’: Woman shares viral video of crayons melting in the sun

Bengaluru’s reputation for pleasant weather is under fire after a content creator shared a video claiming it shows crayons melting in the sun. She shared her shock at the city's unprecedented heat, questioning if the temperature had risen enough to cook an egg outdoors. The clip has sparked a wider conversation about climate change and the rapidly changing environment of India’s garden city.

Snippets from a video shared by a Bengaluru resident. (Instagram/@geetha_shree_nagaraaj)

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“Guys first time experiencing this kind of hotness! Do you think I should fry an omelette on my table?” digital content creator Geetha Shree Nagaraaj wrote.

Also Read: ‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “You won’t believe Bengaluru is getting so hot!!” It then shows her shocked reaction.

In the following scene, she demonstrates what she means by her comment by recording a tray filled with crayons that appear to be melting. She says, “Never in my entire life in Bangalore has this happened!”

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{{^usCountry}} She shakes the tray, saying, “OMG, the crayons are melting.” She ends the video with a question: whether she could use the heat to cook an egg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shakes the tray, saying, “OMG, the crayons are melting.” She ends the video with a question: whether she could use the heat to cook an egg. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (HT.com has not independently verified the video) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (HT.com has not independently verified the video) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual suggested, “Let's all start growing trees in front of our house or on the terrace to balance this.” Agreeing, Nagaraaj shared, “Yes, true.” Another expressed, “Yet Bangalore is the only city where people can dare to step out in the hot sun. Can you imagine in any other city? Delhi? Chennai?? Mumbai??” The content creator responded, “Oh, no way. Yes, yes, even in this heat it’s still possible to step out !”

Also Read: Bengaluru’s summer heat sparks hilarious reactions online: ‘Dosa batter fermenting in fridge level reached'

A third posted, “You guys waste so much water in the name of getting RO water instead of recycling it. Next is gonna be water scarcity to an extreme level, get ready for that.” A fourth wrote, “Waiting for the omelette reel.” Nagaraaj replied, “I think I made a rash decision; it’ll ruin my IKEA table.”

Bengaluru temperature:

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Not just Bengaluru, Karnataka is reeling under an intense heatwave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are predictions of rainfall today, April 18.

In the past decade, Bengaluru has witnessed increasingly hot and humid summers, and this year, 2026, is no exception. Experts attribute this trend to rapid urbanisation and shrinking green cover, among other things.

Bengaluru AQI:

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, which provides real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) updates for locations across the country, Bengaluru’s AQI is 94, which is considered “satisfactory”.

The health impact warning reads, “The air quality is satisfactory with minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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