‘You won’t believe Bengaluru is getting so hot’: Woman shares viral video of crayons melting in the sun
While sharing a video of the crayons, the Bengaluru content creator asked whether she should try frying an egg outside in the sun.
Bengaluru’s reputation for pleasant weather is under fire after a content creator shared a video claiming it shows crayons melting in the sun. She shared her shock at the city's unprecedented heat, questioning if the temperature had risen enough to cook an egg outdoors. The clip has sparked a wider conversation about climate change and the rapidly changing environment of India’s garden city.
“Guys first time experiencing this kind of hotness! Do you think I should fry an omelette on my table?” digital content creator Geetha Shree Nagaraaj wrote.
Also Read: ‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “You won’t believe Bengaluru is getting so hot!!” It then shows her shocked reaction.
In the following scene, she demonstrates what she means by her comment by recording a tray filled with crayons that appear to be melting. She says, “Never in my entire life in Bangalore has this happened!”
She shakes the tray, saying, “OMG, the crayons are melting.” She ends the video with a question: whether she could use the heat to cook an egg.{{/usCountry}}
She shakes the tray, saying, “OMG, the crayons are melting.” She ends the video with a question: whether she could use the heat to cook an egg.{{/usCountry}}
(HT.com has not independently verified the video){{/usCountry}}
(HT.com has not independently verified the video){{/usCountry}}
What did social media say?{{/usCountry}}
What did social media say?{{/usCountry}}
An individual suggested, “Let's all start growing trees in front of our house or on the terrace to balance this.” Agreeing, Nagaraaj shared, “Yes, true.” Another expressed, “Yet Bangalore is the only city where people can dare to step out in the hot sun. Can you imagine in any other city? Delhi? Chennai?? Mumbai??” The content creator responded, “Oh, no way. Yes, yes, even in this heat it’s still possible to step out !”
Also Read: Bengaluru’s summer heat sparks hilarious reactions online: ‘Dosa batter fermenting in fridge level reached'
A third posted, “You guys waste so much water in the name of getting RO water instead of recycling it. Next is gonna be water scarcity to an extreme level, get ready for that.” A fourth wrote, “Waiting for the omelette reel.” Nagaraaj replied, “I think I made a rash decision; it’ll ruin my IKEA table.”
Bengaluru temperature:
Not just Bengaluru, Karnataka is reeling under an intense heatwave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are predictions of rainfall today, April 18.
In the past decade, Bengaluru has witnessed increasingly hot and humid summers, and this year, 2026, is no exception. Experts attribute this trend to rapid urbanisation and shrinking green cover, among other things.
Bengaluru AQI:
According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, which provides real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) updates for locations across the country, Bengaluru’s AQI is 94, which is considered “satisfactory”.
The health impact warning reads, “The air quality is satisfactory with minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.”