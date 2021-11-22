Home / Trending / You won’t believe this pigeon is actually a cake unless you see the video
trending

You won’t believe this pigeon is actually a cake unless you see the video

Baker Ben Cullen, who is famous for making optical illusion cakes, shared the video that shows a cake that looks like a pigeon.
The image shows the cake that looks like a pigeon.(Instagram/@the_bakeking)
The image shows the cake that looks like a pigeon.(Instagram/@the_bakeking)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, chances are you are aware of the ‘everything is cake’ trend. Under the trend people posted videos and images of random objects that ultimately turned out to be cakes. Though the trend gained huge popularity last year, turns out, the buzz hasn’t died down yet – or at least that is what this video of a cake that looks like a pigeon suggests. There is a possibility that the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

Baker Ben Cullen, who is famous for making optical illusion cakes, shared the video on Instagram. He also posted two images along with the video.

“Only CAKES were harmed in the making of this Pigeon Cake. No pigeons were harmed. Vanilla Cake with white chocolate ganache and sugarpaste detailing,” he posted along with the video.

+

Since being shared earlier this month, the post has accumulated varied comments. People couldn’t stop complimenting his incredible skills.

“Mind blowing creation,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg you are so talented!!!” commented another. “Superb,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out