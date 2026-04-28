Young boy smashes cricket bat, breaks down in tears after failing to get Virat Kohli’s autograph | Video

The video shows a child trying repeatedly to approach Virat Kohli for an autograph. Each time, he is stopped by officials before he can get close. Kohli appears unaware of the situation. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the boy walks away, visibly upset. In a moment of frustration, he breaks down in tears and throws his bat. However, Hindustan Times couldn't independetly verify the authenticity of the video.

A brief, emotional moment involving a young cricket fan has gone viral, casting a spotlight on the distance that sometimes exists between sporting idols and their most devoted followers.

Kohli was in the national capital on Monday night for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

On the field, it was a one-sided contest. Bengaluru secured a comfortable win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, chasing down the target with ease. Kohli finished the game in style, hitting back-to-back sixes off T Natarajan to seal the victory.

The result pushed RCB to second place on the IPL 2026 points table. Their commanding nine-wicket win was built on a strong bowling performance that saw Delhi Capitals bowled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs.

Social media reactions “May be he wasn't in right mindset that time... But that ignorance towards the kid is not right....,” a user said.

“ Virat gets away with this behaviour just because he’s Virat like JUST IMAGINE some other celebrity ignoring their fans, specially a child, people wouldn’t have been so understanding,” another user said.



“Why are people dying for cricketers? You pay the money, they get rich, and you get ignored. Absolute clowns,” another user commented.