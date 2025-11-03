Young girl’s reaction to India’s historic Women’s World Cup win in fluent English wins internet: 'Most viral kid'

A young Indian cricket fan has taken the internet by storm with her fluent English and articulate reaction to India’s historic Women’s World Cup win. The video, recorded after the final match at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, left viewers impressed with her confident command of the language and heartfelt reflections on the win. India created history in cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final.(X/@PTI_News)

In an interview with news agency PTI, the young girl said, “I don’t have words to explain… every player who played today contributed their best. Credit goes to Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, who both played beautifully. Everyone contributed beautifully. Everything was so good… We’ve won this World Cup after such a long wait.”

“What words I have… if you were at my place, what do you think? You would get emotional… The patience, dedication, and love they showed today were incredible. From the players on the field to the coaches and supporters at DY Patil Stadium, everyone performed beautifully in every match,” she added.

The video was reshared on X by English cricket umpire Richard Kettleborough, who captioned it, “The most viral kid after India Women’s lifts the World Cup Trophy. Everyone is shocked to hear how fluently she speaks English. A must watch video.”

Take a look below:

Social media reactions

Social media platforms have since been flooded with reactions. One user commented, “this kid’s got more confidence than half the post-match panel.”

Another wrote, “Get her into the presentation team / commentary box… pronto.”

Some users even drew humorous comparisons, with one commenting, “Am I the only one who is getting some Donald Trump-like similarities in this girl’s speech & accent??”

Another quipped, “Younger female version of Donald Trump.”

India wins women’s cricket World Cup

Notably, India created history in cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, clinching their first-ever World Cup title in front of a thunderous home crowd. The victory sparked a wave of national pride, bringing millions together to celebrate a team that has redefined Indian cricket.