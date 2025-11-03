Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella congratulate Team India for historic Women’s World Cup win: ‘Legends born’

Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella joined millions of Indians in congratulating the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic win in the 2025 World Cup. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, are both self-confessed cricket fans who follow the game closely despite their busy schedules leading two of the world’s biggest tech companies. Sundar Pichai (L) and Satya Nadella (R) are both India-born executives leading two of the world's largest tech companies.

The Women in Blue secured their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title by beating South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Tech leaders congratulate Women in Blue

Sundar Pichai called it a win reminiscent of India’s 1983 and 2011 World Cup campaigns. “That was a nail biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too!” wrote the CEO of Google.

Satya Nadella called it a moment of legends being born. He too congratulated not just India but also South Africa, which entered the women’s world cup final for the first time ever.

“Women in Blue = World Champions!” Nadella wrote on X. “Respect to South Africa for making their first-ever final. A truly historic day for women’s cricket—new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born,” he added.

Team India finally put the heartbreaks of the 2005 and 2017 World Cup finals behind them as they beat South Africa to secure their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced a cash prize of ₹51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India.