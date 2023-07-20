‘You're a homeowner bro’: Man’s reaction to kitty in a tiny house sparks laughter

Have you ever randomly found yourself in a one-sided conversation with a pet cat or dog? Be assured that you are not the only one to do it. Social media is filled with videos that show people interacting with pets, be it their own or someone else's. And, one such video posted on Instagram has left people chuckling. This video shows a man expressing his wonder about a cat sitting inside a tiny house.

The image shows a cat sitting inside a tiny house. (Instagram/@yothatscrazypod)

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Nah how this cat got a house before me?” As the clip progresses, the camera pans inside a tiny house kept on the porch of a real house. A cat is seen sitting inside and staring at the camera. Throughout the video, the man keeps talking and asking questions to the cat hilariously. What makes the video even funnier to watch is the kitty’s reaction to the situation.

Take a look at the video that shows a man talking to a cat sitting inside a tiny house:

Did the video leave you chuckling? There were many who took to the comments section to post hilarious reactions to the video. Chances are, you’ll relate to those comments too.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the cat in a tiny house:

“The way he’s staring at you from his porch,” joked an Instagram user. “Sitting on the porch in a tuxedo,” joined another. “He stopped right there like yea and what,” added a third. “He should've asked the cat if it needed a roommate,” suggested a fourth. “He looks like he’s about to tell him to get off his lawn,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted on July 3. Since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 5.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the man talking to a cat sitting inside a tiny house?

