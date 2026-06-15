‘You're just cheap labour’: Techie says US firms pay Indian developers less than local workers, sparks debate
A techie sparked a discussion after claiming that Indian developers working remotely for US firms are often paid less than their counterparts abroad.
A techie’s claim that remote work is “the biggest scam sold” to Indian developers has sparked a discussion on X, with users weighing the benefits of work-from-home against concerns over pay, career growth and workplace visibility.
The discussion began after a full-stack developer named Sakshi argued that Indian developers working remotely for US companies are often paid significantly less than their counterparts abroad.
In her post, Sakshi wrote, “Remote work is the biggest scam sold to Indian developer.
You're not free. You're not living your best life. You're just cheap labour for US companies. They pay you ₹25-40 LPA. Meanwhile they pay their local developers 3-4 times more.”
She further claimed that remote employees miss out on workplace visibility and career advancement opportunities. “No office means no visibility. No politics. No real promotions. No real equity. And you sit in a dark 2BHK. Back to back meetings all day. Your onsite batchmate is already making more than you,” she wrote.
What did social media say?
Sakshi’s post quickly sparked a discussion among professionals, with many disagreeing with her assessment of remote work.
One user wrote, “You are wrong here. No office is not equal to no visibility... They pay low because of the IT Biggies have started this culture. When I was in one of these so called IT biggies they used to charge the client $110/hr and pay me a mere 19k per month after tax. And when they send somone to the US they pay way kess then the counterpart’s receive.”
Another user said that their experience had been largely positive. “I work remotely and disagree. I’m being compensated comparably to onsite peers, don’t have to live in a metro, don’t have to commute in 500 AQI, can travel and stay in a different city for a week, work is valued over showmanship and WLB is better,” the user commented.
Several others said comparing Indian salaries with US salaries was not necessarily fair. “It isn’t a scam. They are working for a mutually agreed salary and what their peers earn in the US should be of no relevance to people sitting and working in India. Working in a dark 2 or 3 BHK is an assumption. The main drawback is the poor sleep patterns this will entail,” one user wrote.
“It’s not about the money all the time. I believe we have different priorities in life and if WFH suits you better then go for it,” said another.
“Time is real currency. Working onsite, I will not be able to be with my family & friends thats time lost forever,” wrote one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More