YouTuber drinks a litre of Mountain Dew in 6.8 seconds, bags world record. Watch

Each time you think a Guinness World Record couldn't get more impossible to beat, there is another one. This time, a YouTuber who goes by Eric 'Badlands' Booker, has achieved a new world record. He has earned the record to have been able to drink a whole litre of Mountain Dew soda in a matter of seconds. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

According to the official website of Guinness World Records, Badlands drank the entire litre (33.814 oz) of Mountain Dew from a measuring cup in just 6.80 seconds. "I feel great," he said as he continued filling his measuring cup with the soda. "Alright, we’re about to do this. Hopefully, I get this down in under nine seconds, but you never know," he said.

Booker, a professional eater who is currently ranked 23rd in Major League Eating, previously set the Guinness World Record for the quickest time to consume two litres of soda when he downed the drink in 18.45 seconds.

Watch him set the record here:

Posted on June 24, the video has over 42,000 views.

“I love how happy & positive he is when he's in his element chugging...Godspeed & much more success y'all! Congratulations Badlands Chugs!” posted one. “I follow him, my intuition tells me he would definitely try to break this record again,” said another. “Second world record from this guy, what a legend!” commented a third.

