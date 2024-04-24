YouTuber slams Aman Gupta's boAt products for 'poor quality', company responds to viral video

YouTuber Vaishnavi Shukla shared a video regarding her experience with boAt, a company that deals with audio products. In her video, she slammed Aman Gupta's boAt for their "poor quality". She also urged people to "boycott" the company. After her video went viral, boAt responded to her and expressed that they want to "make things right". Vaishnavi Shukla took to Instagram and shared her review for boAt's products. (Instagram/@shukla_vaishnavi)

"Boycott boat products until and unless they start acknowledging our reviews and promise to make a change regarding the same!" wrote Shukla in the caption of her post. (Also Read: Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal mocks Aman Gupta: ‘Ye koi audio, speakers…’)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the video, she calls the company a "total scam" and also gives a reason for it. She says that she bought headphones, watches, speakers and a few other things from them; however, soon, the products she received broke in some way or another. She showed the quality of the products in the video.

Watch the clip here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to three lakh views. The post also has more than 14,000 likes.

After the post went viral, boAt replied to it and wrote, "Hi Vaishnavi, we're eager to make things right and give you the amazing boAthead experience you deserve. We have asked for your contact details via DM. We request you to share the same so that we can get this closed on priority. We truly appreciate your support, and we hope to keep you as a happy boAthead for years to come!"

Here's how others reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "I bought boat headphones three times. They cost me more than 2k each time & did not even last for a year. Worst products ever. I decided never to buy anything from them, not even good sound quality in their headphones @boat.nirvana"

A second shared, "The quality is worse; the headphones are very bad in quality."

"I've been using the boat's product for a long time. I have not had any difficulty with a warranty claim. They are very supportive in providing support, but your personal negligence of using the product does not prove the company's irresponsibility," said a third.

A fourth commented, "I use BoAt headphones. I have been using this for two years, and they work fine. But sometimes you need maintenance. That is the same for all brands."