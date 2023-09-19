Yuvraj Singh marks 16th anniversary of his six sixes in an over with sand art

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a video on Instagram to mark the day he smashed six sixes off six balls during a match 16 years ago. Created by sand artist Fr. Christy Valiyaveettil, the video captures the unforgettable moment that happened during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 when India faced England in Durban.

Yuvraj Singh marked the 16th anniversary of his six sixes in an over in an Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh’s incredible batting skills were on full display during the match. He launched six consecutive sixes in the 19th over bowled by Stuart Broad. But he didn’t stop there. He achieved the fastest 50 in T20 International cricket, doing so in just 12 balls. During his 58 off 16 balls, Yuvraj Singh hit three fours and seven sixes, six of which came in consecutive balls in a single over thrown by Stuart Broad. (Also Read: 'I said at the start...': Ganguly's prediction bang on, Yuvraj shares 23-year-old pain as India dish out perfect revenge

“Thank you for this lovely sand art @christy_sandartist12. Even though you created this for my birthday, today is also an apt occasion for me to share it. #16Years #SixSixes,” wrote Yuvraj Singh while sharing a video on Instagram.

Watch this sand art capturing Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj Singh shared the video of the sand art an hour ago. It has so far garnered over two lakh views and still counting. Additionally, it has raked up a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Yuvraj Singh’s post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user shared, “There are so many players who hit many sixes but Yuvraj hits differently. He hits like poetry in motion. Hitting big sixes with ease.”

“Oh my God! 2007 Yuvraj Singh,” added another.

A third wrote, “This is incredible. Legends always roar.”

“I still remember this match,” posted a fourth.

A fifth joined, “On this day in 2007 sir, you hit 6 sixes on 6 balls against Broad and created fastest 50 ever in international cricket. We still miss you sir @yuvisofficial.”

“Wow! Years passed and still this is my favourite moment of cricket. Love you a lot, paaji,” expressed a sixth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON