Yuvraj Singh’s dogs welcome him in the sweetest way possible. Watch how

Every time pet dogs meet their humans they tend to get super excited. Just like these two very adorable pooches who don’t shy away from showing their happiness after seeing their pet dad Yuvraj Singh. Shared on Instagram, the video shows what the two doggos do. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The cricketer took to his personal Insta page to share the video. ‘The best therapists in the world,” he wrote and posted the video. He concluded the post with a hashtag #puppylove. As the video begins, someone is heard saying to one of the dogs that Yuvraj is coming. The scene soon changes to show him getting out of a car. It is at this point, the dogs start barking and jumping excitedly. They then accompany Singh inside the house. The video also captures all of them sitting together on a couch and playing.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted 15 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly three lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has gathered nearly 49,000 likes. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments. A few used heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Miss you Legend,” posted an Instagram user. “Love it,” shared another. “So cute,” commented a third. “Dogs are pure love,” wrote a fourth.