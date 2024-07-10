Zepto selling dhaniya for 140 in Gurgaon has social media united in outrage

A Gurgaon resident took to social media recently to express his shock at the price of dhaniya (coriander) on quick-commerce platform Zepto. Harsh Upadhyay shared a screenshot of the humble herb retailing for ₹131 per 100 grams on Zepto, that too after a discount of 22%. A Zepto customer shared the price of dhaniya on the app.(X/@upadhyay_harsh1)

While Zepto showed the price of “Coriander Leaves” as ₹131, “Coriander Leaves Premium” would cost a customer ₹141 per 100 grams.

“Dhaniya 100 gm costs you ₹131 on Zepto,” the Gurgaon resident wrote while sharing a screenshot of his Zepto app on the social media platform X.

Take a look at the post below:

Reactions on X were largely surprised and amused.

“At this price, I'd rather have dry fruits!” declared one X user.

“Ye chori hai. Boycott them,” another called it daylight robbery.

Some quickly compared the price on dhaniya on Zepto with Blinkit - its biggest rival that recently started bundling the herb for free with some vegetable orders.

“It’s ₹40 on Blinkit,” a person wrote.

“I ordered for around ₹50 on Blinkit in Delhi today,” added edtech entrepreneur Saurabh Jain in the comments section.

“Our local vegetable seller gives dhaniya for free,” several X users pointed out.

Others pointed out that customers are paying as much for convenience as the cost of the items they order.

“But this is the same funda as Zomato... one pays for the convenience of not going out and dragged through a manhole in the monsoon.. all Zomato prices are higher than the restaurant menu.. am I missing anything?” asked one X user.

“Urging you all to pick up basics outside of these apps. Daylight robbery in the name of convenience,” another countered.