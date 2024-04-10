Zepto's 'dark pattern' revealed by Bengaluru man, says 'it's polluting the brand experience'

A man from Bengaluru took to X to share a video of a Zepto's app. The short video shows how the online grocery delivery app makes use of a 'dark pattern'. For the unversed, a dark pattern is a user interface that is formulated to trick users on a particular app or website. Snapshot of Zepto's app. (X/@Kushal)

"Dark pattern in @ZeptoNow pass experience: While the Zepto pass claims to provide users with free delivery, it asks users to consciously remember & apply a coupon code while placing the order," wrote x user Kushal.

He further added, "I understand why this is being done: Remove defaults, and a %age of users will forget to apply the coupon, and Zepto gets more. But this default is purchased by the user, why ask them again? In an experience where it is supposed to provide delight, it is trying to play with users by testing if they can remember things. As a user who has loved the product for years, this is polluting the brand experience. Cheap ways to monetise." (Also Read: Zepto introduces platform fee. How much will it cost you? Will Blinkit do it?)

Kushal also shared a video recording of the 'dark pattern' on the app.

Watch the video here:

The initial tweet was shared on April 9. Since being posted, more than one lakh views. The share also has over 400 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their shocking reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "This is disappointing. Before learning design and tech, people need to learn how to be human first."

A second said, "Zepto, many times, doesn't let you place the order, even if the cart has hit the minimum order value for pass discount. It increases delivery time as well from what it shows you before placing the order."

A third commented, "They also do this other thing where if they are refunding an amount, they will write a long message and sneak in that we are transferring it to your Zepto wallet even when you have made the choice of refund to the source account."

"Omg, I just realised I have also been charged the same way in spite of having a pass; thanks a ton. How are they fine being unethical?!" posted a fourth.