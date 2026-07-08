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    Bought earbuds before and regretted it? These Flipkart picks help you get it right the first time

    Every pair of earbuds has its strengths. This guide explains what each Flipkart model does best, helping you buy with confidence instead of guesswork.

    Updated on: Jul 8, 2026, 13:13:44 IST
    By Shubh Bhushan
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    Our Picks

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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Modern earbuds offer premium features across price points, making it harder than ever to choose the right pair. (Unsplash)
    Modern earbuds offer premium features across price points, making it harder than ever to choose the right pair. (Unsplash)

    Buying a new pair of wireless earbuds is no longer as straightforward as it once was. Sound quality and price still matter, but they are no longer the only factors to compare. Features once reserved for premium models have steadily become more accessible. Active noise cancellation, spatial audio, AI-powered call enhancements, gaming modes, and multipoint connectivity are now available across price segments. Battery life has improved as well, with many earbuds lasting several days when paired with their charging case.

    That is good news for buyers, but it also makes choosing the right pair more difficult. Many earbuds look similar on paper, even though their real-world performance can vary widely. That’s why we have shortlisted some of the best wireless earbuds currently available on Flipkart, ranging from budget-friendly options for daily use to premium models designed for immersive music, movies, and calls:

    1. TRIGGR Kraken X1

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    The TRIGGR Kraken X1 focuses on the features that matter most in the budget segment. It delivers punchy audio, clear voice calls via quad mics, and a low-latency gaming mode. Its long battery life makes it a dependable companion for music, videos, and everyday use.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    10mm Dynamic Drivers
    Battery
    Up to 40 hours total playback, Fast charging support
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 10m wireless range
    Noise Control
    Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
    Water Resistance
    IPX4 splash and sweat resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Long 40-hour battery life

    ...

    Low-latency gaming mode

    ...

    Clear voice calls with quad mics

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Active Noise Cancellation

    ...

    Bass-heavy sound signature

    ...

    Basic IPX4 protection

    2. GoBoult Z40 v2.0:

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    The GoBoult Z40 v2.0 is built for users who spend long hours wearing their earbuds. Along with impressive battery life, it delivers punchy sound, clear call quality, and a responsive gaming mode, making it well-suited for everything from work calls to casual gaming sessions.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    13mm BoomX Dynamic Drivers
    Battery
    Up to 70 hours total playback; 10-minute fast charging delivers up to 120 minutes of playback
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.4, Up to 10m wireless range, USB Type-C charging
    Noise Control
    Zen Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC
    Water Resistance
    IPX5 splash and sweat resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent 70-hour battery life

    ...

    Quad-mic ENC for clearer calls

    ...

    45ms low-latency gaming mode

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No active noise cancellation

    ...

    Bass-heavy sound profile

    ...

    No companion app support

    3. Noise Buds VS102 Neo:

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    The Noise Buds VS102 Neo keeps things simple by focusing on everyday essentials. It combines comfortable sound, reliable call quality, and long-lasting battery life in a lightweight design, making it a practical choice for commuting, online meetings, or listening to playlists throughout the day.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    11mm Dynamic Drivers
    Battery
    Up to 40 hours total playback, up to 7 hours on a single charge, Instacharge (10 minutes = up to 120 minutes of playback)
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.3, HyperSync fast pairing, up to 10m wireless range
    Noise Control
    Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
    Water Resistance
    IPX5 splash and sweat resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Long 40-hour battery life

    ...

    Quad-mic ENC for clearer calls

    ...

    IPX5 water resistance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Active Noise Cancellation

    ...

    No companion app support

    ...

    Bass may feel limited for some listeners

    4. CMF by Nothing Buds 2a:

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    The CMF by Nothing Buds 2a stands out by bringing features typically found in pricier earbuds to a more accessible price point. With effective noise cancellation, balanced sound, and a polished companion app, it delivers a refined listening experience for everyday music, calls, and travel.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    12.4mm Custom Dynamic Driver, Dirac-tuned audio
    Battery
    Up to 35.5 hours total playback, up to 8 hours on a single charge, 10-minute fast charging delivers up to 5.5 hours of playback
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Device Connection
    Noise Control
    42dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 4 HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology
    Water Resistance
    IP54 dust and splash resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Effective 42dB ANC

    ...

    Clean, balanced sound tuning

    ...

    Dual-device connectivity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery trails some rivals

    ...

    Limited advanced codec support

    5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r:

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    The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r doesn't try to overwhelm with flashy features. Instead, it focuses on the essentials, pairing punchy sound with reliable battery life, AI-enhanced call clarity, and seamless connectivity. Whether you are commuting, working, or streaming music, it delivers a balanced everyday wireless audio experience.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    12.4mm Titanized Dynamic Drivers
    Battery
    Up to 54 hours total playback, up to 12 hours on a single charge, 10-minute fast charging provides up to 8 hours of playback
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.4, Dual-Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, AI Translation
    Noise Control
    Dual-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation
    Water Resistance
    IP55 dust and water resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent 54-hour battery life

    ...

    Dual-device connectivity

    ...

    Immersive 3D Spatial Audio

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Active Noise Cancellation

    ...

    SBC and AAC codecs only

    ...

    Bass-heavy sound signature

    6. realme Buds T500 Pro:

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    The realme Buds T500 Pro brings several flagship-inspired features to the mid-range segment. It pairs effective active noise cancellation with detailed sound, long-lasting battery life, and AI-enhanced call quality, making it a well-rounded choice whether you're commuting, working, or simply enjoying your favourite playlists.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    12.4mm Hi-Res Dynamic Drivers
    Battery
    Up to 56 hours total playback, up to 13.5 hours on a single charge (ANC off), 10-minute fast charging for up to 11 hours of playback
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 6.1, LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codec support, Dual-device connection
    Noise Control
    Up to 50dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, 6-Mic AI ENC
    Water Resistance
    IP55 dust and water resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Effective 50dB ANC

    ...

    Excellent battery life

    ...

    LHDC Hi-Res audio support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    ANC reduces battery life noticeably

    ...

    Best audio quality requires LHDC-compatible devices

    7. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro:

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    The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro strikes a sweet spot between affordability and premium features. It offers effective noise cancellation, reliable connectivity, and a comfortable fit, making it an easy recommendation for anyone upgrading from entry-level earbuds without stepping into the flagship price bracket.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    12.4mm Titanized Dynamic Drivers
    Battery
    Up to 44 hours total playback, up to 12 hours on a single charge (ANC off), 10-minute fast charging delivers up to 11 hours of playback
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.4, Dual-Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, HeyMelody app support
    Noise Control
    Up to 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation
    Water Resistance
    IP55 dust and water resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Effective 49dB hybrid ANC

    ...

    Excellent fast charging

    ...

    Dual-device connectivity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    LHDC codec unavailable

    ...

    Battery drops with ANC enabled

    8. JBL Wave Beam 2:

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    The JBL Wave Beam 2 is designed for listeners who want more control over their audio experience. Its active noise cancellation helps cut out distractions, while the companion app lets you fine-tune the sound. Add clear call quality and dependable battery life, and you've got earbuds built for everyday versatility.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    8mm Dynamic Drivers
    Battery
    Up to 40 hours total playback, up to 10 hours on a single charge (ANC off), Speed Charge delivers up to 3 hours of playback in 10 minutes
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.3, Multi-Point Connection, Google Fast Pair, JBL Headphones app support
    Noise Control
    Active Noise Cancellation with Smart Ambient, 4-Mic Call Technology
    Water Resistance
    IP54-rated earbuds, IPX2-rated charging case

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Effective ANC with Smart Ambient

    ...

    Excellent call quality with four microphones

    ...

    Companion app with EQ customization

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Hi-Res audio codec support

    ...

    Plastic charging case feels basic

    ...

    Battery life drops with ANC enabled

    9. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro:

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    The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro feels like the kind of upgrade you notice from the first listen. Music sounds fuller, ambient noise fades into the background, and switching between devices is effortless. It's aimed at buyers who want a premium wireless experience without paying flagship prices.

    Specifications

    Drivers
    12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic Drivers
    Battery
    Up to 54 hours total playback, up to 13 hours on a single charge (ANC off), Fast charging via USB Type-C
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 6.0, LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codec support, Dual-Device Connection, Google Fast Pair
    Noise Control
    Up to 55dB Real-time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Six-Mic AI Clear Calls, Transparency Mode
    Water Resistance
    IP55 dust and water resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent 55dB adaptive ANC

    ...

    Bluetooth 6.0 with LHDC support

    ...

    Outstanding battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium features work best with compatible OnePlus devices

    ...

    ANC impacts battery endurance

    How These Earbuds Stack Up:

    Earbuds

    Drivers

    Battery

    Connectivity

    Noise Control

    Water Resistance

    TRIGGR Kraken X110mm Dynamic DriversUp to 40 hours total playback, Fast chargingBluetooth 5.3Quad-Mic ENCIPX4
    GoBoult Z40 v2.013mm BoomX Dynamic DriversUp to 70 hours total playback, Fast chargingBluetooth 5.4Quad-Mic ENCIPX5
    Noise Buds VS102 Neo11mm Dynamic DriversUp to 40 hours total playback, InstachargeBluetooth 5.3, HyperSync Fast PairQuad-Mic ENCIPX5
    CMF by Nothing Buds 2a12.4mm Custom Dynamic DriversUp to 35.5 hours total playback, Fast chargingBluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift PairUp to 42dB Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 4 HD MicsIP54
    OnePlus Nord Buds 3r12.4mm Titanized Dynamic DriversUp to 54 hours total playback, Fast chargingBluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast PairDual-Mic AI Call Noise CancellationIP55
    realme Buds T500 Pro12.4mm Hi-Res Dynamic DriversUp to 56 hours total playback, Fast chargingBluetooth 6.1, LHDC 5.0, Dual-Device ConnectionUp to 50dB Adaptive ANC, 6-Mic AI ENCIP55
    OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro12.4mm Titanized Dynamic DriversUp to 44 hours total playback, Fast chargingBluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast PairUp to 49dB Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 3-Mic AI Call Noise CancellationIP55
    JBL Wave Beam 28mm Dynamic DriversUp to 40 hours total playback, Speed ChargeBluetooth 5.3, Multi-Point Connection, Google Fast PairActive Noise Cancellation, Smart Ambient, 4-Mic Call TechnologyIP54 (Earbuds), IPX2 (Case)
    OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic DriversUp to 54 hours total playback, Fast chargingBluetooth 6.0, LHDC 5.0, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast PairUp to 55dB Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode, 6-Mic AI Clear CallsIP55

    Also Read:

    Stop repeating yourself: Amazon slashes 85% off earbuds built for crystal-clear calls

    Rainy season humidity is making homes unbearably sticky! These affordable dehumidifiers can help

    Big bass, lower prices: Party speaker deals that stand out on Flipkart

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shubh Bhushan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shubh Bhushan

      Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More

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    Home/Technology/Bought Earbuds Before And Regretted It? These Flipkart Picks Help You Get It Right The First Time
    Home/Technology/Bought Earbuds Before And Regretted It? These Flipkart Picks Help You Get It Right The First Time
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