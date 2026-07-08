Bought earbuds before and regretted it? These Flipkart picks help you get it right the first time
Every pair of earbuds has its strengths. This guide explains what each Flipkart model does best, helping you buy with confidence instead of guesswork.
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Buying a new pair of wireless earbuds is no longer as straightforward as it once was. Sound quality and price still matter, but they are no longer the only factors to compare. Features once reserved for premium models have steadily become more accessible. Active noise cancellation, spatial audio, AI-powered call enhancements, gaming modes, and multipoint connectivity are now available across price segments. Battery life has improved as well, with many earbuds lasting several days when paired with their charging case.
That is good news for buyers, but it also makes choosing the right pair more difficult. Many earbuds look similar on paper, even though their real-world performance can vary widely. That’s why we have shortlisted some of the best wireless earbuds currently available on Flipkart, ranging from budget-friendly options for daily use to premium models designed for immersive music, movies, and calls:
1. TRIGGR Kraken X1
The TRIGGR Kraken X1 focuses on the features that matter most in the budget segment. It delivers punchy audio, clear voice calls via quad mics, and a low-latency gaming mode. Its long battery life makes it a dependable companion for music, videos, and everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long 40-hour battery life
Low-latency gaming mode
Clear voice calls with quad mics
Reason to avoid
No Active Noise Cancellation
Bass-heavy sound signature
Basic IPX4 protection
2. GoBoult Z40 v2.0:
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The GoBoult Z40 v2.0 is built for users who spend long hours wearing their earbuds. Along with impressive battery life, it delivers punchy sound, clear call quality, and a responsive gaming mode, making it well-suited for everything from work calls to casual gaming sessions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent 70-hour battery life
Quad-mic ENC for clearer calls
45ms low-latency gaming mode
Reason to avoid
No active noise cancellation
Bass-heavy sound profile
No companion app support
3. Noise Buds VS102 Neo:
The Noise Buds VS102 Neo keeps things simple by focusing on everyday essentials. It combines comfortable sound, reliable call quality, and long-lasting battery life in a lightweight design, making it a practical choice for commuting, online meetings, or listening to playlists throughout the day.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long 40-hour battery life
Quad-mic ENC for clearer calls
IPX5 water resistance
Reason to avoid
No Active Noise Cancellation
No companion app support
Bass may feel limited for some listeners
4. CMF by Nothing Buds 2a:
The CMF by Nothing Buds 2a stands out by bringing features typically found in pricier earbuds to a more accessible price point. With effective noise cancellation, balanced sound, and a polished companion app, it delivers a refined listening experience for everyday music, calls, and travel.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Effective 42dB ANC
Clean, balanced sound tuning
Dual-device connectivity
Reason to avoid
Battery trails some rivals
Limited advanced codec support
5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r:
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r doesn't try to overwhelm with flashy features. Instead, it focuses on the essentials, pairing punchy sound with reliable battery life, AI-enhanced call clarity, and seamless connectivity. Whether you are commuting, working, or streaming music, it delivers a balanced everyday wireless audio experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent 54-hour battery life
Dual-device connectivity
Immersive 3D Spatial Audio
Reason to avoid
No Active Noise Cancellation
SBC and AAC codecs only
Bass-heavy sound signature
6. realme Buds T500 Pro:
The realme Buds T500 Pro brings several flagship-inspired features to the mid-range segment. It pairs effective active noise cancellation with detailed sound, long-lasting battery life, and AI-enhanced call quality, making it a well-rounded choice whether you're commuting, working, or simply enjoying your favourite playlists.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Effective 50dB ANC
Excellent battery life
LHDC Hi-Res audio support
Reason to avoid
ANC reduces battery life noticeably
Best audio quality requires LHDC-compatible devices
7. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro:
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro strikes a sweet spot between affordability and premium features. It offers effective noise cancellation, reliable connectivity, and a comfortable fit, making it an easy recommendation for anyone upgrading from entry-level earbuds without stepping into the flagship price bracket.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Effective 49dB hybrid ANC
Excellent fast charging
Dual-device connectivity
Reason to avoid
LHDC codec unavailable
Battery drops with ANC enabled
8. JBL Wave Beam 2:
The JBL Wave Beam 2 is designed for listeners who want more control over their audio experience. Its active noise cancellation helps cut out distractions, while the companion app lets you fine-tune the sound. Add clear call quality and dependable battery life, and you've got earbuds built for everyday versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Effective ANC with Smart Ambient
Excellent call quality with four microphones
Companion app with EQ customization
Reason to avoid
No Hi-Res audio codec support
Plastic charging case feels basic
Battery life drops with ANC enabled
9. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro:
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro feels like the kind of upgrade you notice from the first listen. Music sounds fuller, ambient noise fades into the background, and switching between devices is effortless. It's aimed at buyers who want a premium wireless experience without paying flagship prices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent 55dB adaptive ANC
Bluetooth 6.0 with LHDC support
Outstanding battery life
Reason to avoid
Premium features work best with compatible OnePlus devices
ANC impacts battery endurance
How These Earbuds Stack Up:
Earbuds
Drivers
Battery
Connectivity
Noise Control
Water Resistance
|TRIGGR Kraken X1
|10mm Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 40 hours total playback, Fast charging
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Quad-Mic ENC
|IPX4
|GoBoult Z40 v2.0
|13mm BoomX Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 70 hours total playback, Fast charging
|Bluetooth 5.4
|Quad-Mic ENC
|IPX5
|Noise Buds VS102 Neo
|11mm Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 40 hours total playback, Instacharge
|Bluetooth 5.3, HyperSync Fast Pair
|Quad-Mic ENC
|IPX5
|CMF by Nothing Buds 2a
|12.4mm Custom Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 35.5 hours total playback, Fast charging
|Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair
|Up to 42dB Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 4 HD Mics
|IP54
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3r
|12.4mm Titanized Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 54 hours total playback, Fast charging
|Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair
|Dual-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation
|IP55
|realme Buds T500 Pro
|12.4mm Hi-Res Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 56 hours total playback, Fast charging
|Bluetooth 6.1, LHDC 5.0, Dual-Device Connection
|Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC, 6-Mic AI ENC
|IP55
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
|12.4mm Titanized Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 44 hours total playback, Fast charging
|Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair
|Up to 49dB Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation
|IP55
|JBL Wave Beam 2
|8mm Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 40 hours total playback, Speed Charge
|Bluetooth 5.3, Multi-Point Connection, Google Fast Pair
|Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Ambient, 4-Mic Call Technology
|IP54 (Earbuds), IPX2 (Case)
|OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
|12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 54 hours total playback, Fast charging
|Bluetooth 6.0, LHDC 5.0, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair
|Up to 55dB Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode, 6-Mic AI Clear Calls
|IP55
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More