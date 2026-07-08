Bought earbuds before and regretted it? These Flipkart picks help you get it right the first time

Modern earbuds offer premium features across price points, making it harder than ever to choose the right pair. (Unsplash) Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Buying a new pair of wireless earbuds is no longer as straightforward as it once was. Sound quality and price still matter, but they are no longer the only factors to compare. Features once reserved for premium models have steadily become more accessible. Active noise cancellation, spatial audio, AI-powered call enhancements, gaming modes, and multipoint connectivity are now available across price segments. Battery life has improved as well, with many earbuds lasting several days when paired with their charging case. That is good news for buyers, but it also makes choosing the right pair more difficult. Many earbuds look similar on paper, even though their real-world performance can vary widely. That’s why we have shortlisted some of the best wireless earbuds currently available on Flipkart, ranging from budget-friendly options for daily use to premium models designed for immersive music, movies, and calls:

The TRIGGR Kraken X1 focuses on the features that matter most in the budget segment. It delivers punchy audio, clear voice calls via quad mics, and a low-latency gaming mode. Its long battery life makes it a dependable companion for music, videos, and everyday use.

Specifications Drivers 10mm Dynamic Drivers Battery Up to 40 hours total playback, Fast charging support Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 10m wireless range Noise Control Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Water Resistance IPX4 splash and sweat resistance Reasons to buy Long 40-hour battery life Low-latency gaming mode Clear voice calls with quad mics Reason to avoid No Active Noise Cancellation Bass-heavy sound signature Basic IPX4 protection

2. GoBoult Z40 v2.0: Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The GoBoult Z40 v2.0 is built for users who spend long hours wearing their earbuds. Along with impressive battery life, it delivers punchy sound, clear call quality, and a responsive gaming mode, making it well-suited for everything from work calls to casual gaming sessions.

Specifications Drivers 13mm BoomX Dynamic Drivers Battery Up to 70 hours total playback; 10-minute fast charging delivers up to 120 minutes of playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Up to 10m wireless range, USB Type-C charging Noise Control Zen Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC Water Resistance IPX5 splash and sweat resistance Reasons to buy Excellent 70-hour battery life Quad-mic ENC for clearer calls 45ms low-latency gaming mode Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation Bass-heavy sound profile No companion app support

The Noise Buds VS102 Neo keeps things simple by focusing on everyday essentials. It combines comfortable sound, reliable call quality, and long-lasting battery life in a lightweight design, making it a practical choice for commuting, online meetings, or listening to playlists throughout the day.

Specifications Drivers 11mm Dynamic Drivers Battery Up to 40 hours total playback, up to 7 hours on a single charge, Instacharge (10 minutes = up to 120 minutes of playback) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HyperSync fast pairing, up to 10m wireless range Noise Control Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Water Resistance IPX5 splash and sweat resistance Reasons to buy Long 40-hour battery life Quad-mic ENC for clearer calls IPX5 water resistance Reason to avoid No Active Noise Cancellation No companion app support Bass may feel limited for some listeners

The CMF by Nothing Buds 2a stands out by bringing features typically found in pricier earbuds to a more accessible price point. With effective noise cancellation, balanced sound, and a polished companion app, it delivers a refined listening experience for everyday music, calls, and travel.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm Custom Dynamic Driver, Dirac-tuned audio Battery Up to 35.5 hours total playback, up to 8 hours on a single charge, 10-minute fast charging delivers up to 5.5 hours of playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Device Connection Noise Control 42dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 4 HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology Water Resistance IP54 dust and splash resistance Reasons to buy Effective 42dB ANC Clean, balanced sound tuning Dual-device connectivity Reason to avoid Battery trails some rivals Limited advanced codec support

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r doesn't try to overwhelm with flashy features. Instead, it focuses on the essentials, pairing punchy sound with reliable battery life, AI-enhanced call clarity, and seamless connectivity. Whether you are commuting, working, or streaming music, it delivers a balanced everyday wireless audio experience.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm Titanized Dynamic Drivers Battery Up to 54 hours total playback, up to 12 hours on a single charge, 10-minute fast charging provides up to 8 hours of playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Dual-Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, AI Translation Noise Control Dual-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation Water Resistance IP55 dust and water resistance Reasons to buy Excellent 54-hour battery life Dual-device connectivity Immersive 3D Spatial Audio Reason to avoid No Active Noise Cancellation SBC and AAC codecs only Bass-heavy sound signature

The realme Buds T500 Pro brings several flagship-inspired features to the mid-range segment. It pairs effective active noise cancellation with detailed sound, long-lasting battery life, and AI-enhanced call quality, making it a well-rounded choice whether you're commuting, working, or simply enjoying your favourite playlists.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm Hi-Res Dynamic Drivers Battery Up to 56 hours total playback, up to 13.5 hours on a single charge (ANC off), 10-minute fast charging for up to 11 hours of playback Connectivity Bluetooth 6.1, LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codec support, Dual-device connection Noise Control Up to 50dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, 6-Mic AI ENC Water Resistance IP55 dust and water resistance Reasons to buy Effective 50dB ANC Excellent battery life LHDC Hi-Res audio support Reason to avoid ANC reduces battery life noticeably Best audio quality requires LHDC-compatible devices

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro strikes a sweet spot between affordability and premium features. It offers effective noise cancellation, reliable connectivity, and a comfortable fit, making it an easy recommendation for anyone upgrading from entry-level earbuds without stepping into the flagship price bracket.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm Titanized Dynamic Drivers Battery Up to 44 hours total playback, up to 12 hours on a single charge (ANC off), 10-minute fast charging delivers up to 11 hours of playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Dual-Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, HeyMelody app support Noise Control Up to 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation Water Resistance IP55 dust and water resistance Reasons to buy Effective 49dB hybrid ANC Excellent fast charging Dual-device connectivity Reason to avoid LHDC codec unavailable Battery drops with ANC enabled

The JBL Wave Beam 2 is designed for listeners who want more control over their audio experience. Its active noise cancellation helps cut out distractions, while the companion app lets you fine-tune the sound. Add clear call quality and dependable battery life, and you've got earbuds built for everyday versatility.

Specifications Drivers 8mm Dynamic Drivers Battery Up to 40 hours total playback, up to 10 hours on a single charge (ANC off), Speed Charge delivers up to 3 hours of playback in 10 minutes Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multi-Point Connection, Google Fast Pair, JBL Headphones app support Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation with Smart Ambient, 4-Mic Call Technology Water Resistance IP54-rated earbuds, IPX2-rated charging case Reasons to buy Effective ANC with Smart Ambient Excellent call quality with four microphones Companion app with EQ customization Reason to avoid No Hi-Res audio codec support Plastic charging case feels basic Battery life drops with ANC enabled

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro feels like the kind of upgrade you notice from the first listen. Music sounds fuller, ambient noise fades into the background, and switching between devices is effortless. It's aimed at buyers who want a premium wireless experience without paying flagship prices.

Specifications Drivers 12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic Drivers Battery Up to 54 hours total playback, up to 13 hours on a single charge (ANC off), Fast charging via USB Type-C Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codec support, Dual-Device Connection, Google Fast Pair Noise Control Up to 55dB Real-time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Six-Mic AI Clear Calls, Transparency Mode Water Resistance IP55 dust and water resistance Reasons to buy Excellent 55dB adaptive ANC Bluetooth 6.0 with LHDC support Outstanding battery life Reason to avoid Premium features work best with compatible OnePlus devices ANC impacts battery endurance

How These Earbuds Stack Up:

Earbuds Drivers Battery Connectivity Noise Control Water Resistance TRIGGR Kraken X1 10mm Dynamic Drivers Up to 40 hours total playback, Fast charging Bluetooth 5.3 Quad-Mic ENC IPX4 GoBoult Z40 v2.0 13mm BoomX Dynamic Drivers Up to 70 hours total playback, Fast charging Bluetooth 5.4 Quad-Mic ENC IPX5 Noise Buds VS102 Neo 11mm Dynamic Drivers Up to 40 hours total playback, Instacharge Bluetooth 5.3, HyperSync Fast Pair Quad-Mic ENC IPX5 CMF by Nothing Buds 2a 12.4mm Custom Dynamic Drivers Up to 35.5 hours total playback, Fast charging Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair Up to 42dB Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 4 HD Mics IP54 OnePlus Nord Buds 3r 12.4mm Titanized Dynamic Drivers Up to 54 hours total playback, Fast charging Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair Dual-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation IP55 realme Buds T500 Pro 12.4mm Hi-Res Dynamic Drivers Up to 56 hours total playback, Fast charging Bluetooth 6.1, LHDC 5.0, Dual-Device Connection Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC, 6-Mic AI ENC IP55 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro 12.4mm Titanized Dynamic Drivers Up to 44 hours total playback, Fast charging Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair Up to 49dB Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation IP55 JBL Wave Beam 2 8mm Dynamic Drivers Up to 40 hours total playback, Speed Charge Bluetooth 5.3, Multi-Point Connection, Google Fast Pair Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Ambient, 4-Mic Call Technology IP54 (Earbuds), IPX2 (Case) OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro 12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic Drivers Up to 54 hours total playback, Fast charging Bluetooth 6.0, LHDC 5.0, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair Up to 55dB Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode, 6-Mic AI Clear Calls IP55