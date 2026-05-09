Stop repeating yourself: Amazon slashes 85% off earbuds built for crystal-clear calls

Tired of saying “Can you hear me now?” or "I didn't get that!" during every work call or commute? You're not alone. Poor call quality can be more frustrating than low battery life, especially during an important work call. Whether you are attending an office meeting during travel or trying to speak clearly on crowded metro rides, weak microphones and background noise can make every conversation difficult and exhausting. That is exactly where mic-first earbuds come into play. The Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) sale began in India on May 8. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

These earbuds come with noise cancelling features like active noise cancellation and environmental noise cancellation, advanced algorithms and multiple microphones that suppress background noise and enhance voice quality and noise quality so that you can attending any meeting from anywhere comfortably. During the Amazon Summer Sale, which began on May 8, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 85% on the purchase of various earphones. So, if you are planning to buy a pair of earphones that will help you with your work calls during the day and music sessions during the night, here are our top picks for you.