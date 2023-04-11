Zero to Indian spicy: US restaurant's helping spice chart goes viral

Indian food uses various kinds of spices that add to the heat level of a dish. While several people have a spice tolerance, for some, it can be a little too much. So, acknowledging the same, recently, a restaurant in the US went viral for preparing a spice chart for their dishes. They gave an option to the customers to choose from 'Zero spice' to 'India very spicy.'

Spice chart offered by desi restaurant in the US. (Twitter/@Aditi Shekar )

Twitter user Aditi Shekar posted, "I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda, and this is hilarious." Along with this, she also shared a picture of the menu. As Shekar was ordering Paneer Butter Masala, she was given spice-level options to customise the dish as per her taste. The first option was zero spice, the next three were American mild, medium, and spicy, and the last three were Indian mild, medium, spicy, and very spicy.

Take a look at the post below:

This tweet was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.2 million times. The tweet also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is perfect. I always get confused about which restaurant has what kind of spice level. Everyone has different mild and medium spicy. This is a very good distinction." A second added, "LOL. I live in Bethesda, and I'm dying to know what restaurant this is!" A third posted, "This is adapting experience based on user data. I would highly rate this restaurant for this service. Lol."

