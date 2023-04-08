New York City restaurants face backlash as 90-minute time limit leaves bad taste in diners' mouths

Restaurants in New York City are facing mounting backlash as diners complain about strict 90-minute time limits being imposed on their meals. While the restrictions were first introduced to address limited space and staffing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many eateries have continued the practice to boost profits by turning tables quickly. Time's up! NYC diners push back against strict 90-minute restaurant limits(Pinterest)

Christina Izzo, 33, told the New York Post that she had two experiences where restaurants had 90-minute time limits to dine. Izzo recalled being ushered out of Ye’s Apothecary and being granted more flexibility at Torrisi Bar and Restaurant only when she mentioned that she planned to order lots of food.

Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in New York City.(New York Post)

M\ariel Rivera Hauck, a 35-year-old advertising worker, was shocked when her group of eight was asked to vacate their table and finish their evening at the bar at Quality Italian in Midtown. The restaurant offered a free round of drinks, but the same thing happened again when she returned, leading her to feel that the restrictions were “spending a ridiculous amount of money on the company’s dime.”

Restaurants are facing a balancing act of turning tables to keep their doors open while maintaining hospitality. Andrew Rigie, executive director of NYC Hospitality Alliance, said that he is sympathetic to the need for tables to be turned but noted that there is also a need for hospitality.

Diners are left feeling rushed and unsatisfied, with one customer stating that there are “so many other choices in New York.” It remains to be seen whether the policies will stay in place post-pandemic.

