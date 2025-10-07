Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Zomato bill from 7 years ago goes viral: No delivery charge, no platform fee

BySanya Jain
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 06:55 am IST

Old Zomato bill sparks discussion on rising food costs on Reddit, highlighting increased prices and delivery fees since 2019.

If you place an order on Zomato today, your bill will likely include a delivery partner fee, a platform fee, restaurant packaging charges and GST. In some cases, you may even be asked to shell out a long distance delivery fee or a rain surcharge. That was not the case just seven years ago.

A Zomato bill from 2019 shows how the cost of ordering food has gone up over the years (REUTERS)
A Zomato bill from 2019 shows how the cost of ordering food has gone up over the years (REUTERS)

A Zomato user recently dug out an old bill for an order he placed in 2019. At that time, he placed an order without any extra fees on top of the product cost. “Just went scrolling down the order history, to see this order today. This was the time when Zomato was actually affordable to order,” the man wrote while sharing a screenshot of the bill on Reddit.

Zomato order from 2019

The screenshot shows that he ordered Paneer Malai Tikka through Zomato in 2019. While the dish itself cost 160, he added a coupon code to get an extra discount. All in all, he ended up paying 92.

The man revealed that the order was placed from a restaurant located 9.6 km away from his house. Today, the same order would cost him 300.

“No delivery charges in sight… those were the days of affordable eating,” he wrote. The customer also acknowledged that the price of food items has doubled in the intervening years.

Zomato order from 7 years ago
byu/No-Win6448 inZomato

The old Zomato bill has grabbed attention on Reddit, having garnered almost 500 upvotes and dozens of comments.

“Well every platform was affordable back then but compare it with the living costs and wages. Cannot get everything for less now,” wrote one user.

“I get what you mean brother but i am someone who's worked in catering industry for some time (Business Papa ka) The cost of raw materials have gone almost double (not everything but I remember we used to buy amul ghee for 5500 for 15kg tin and now it's near 9000) so that's another reason. Then Zomato & Swiggy used to give almost 50 percent discount at that time on almost 90% of the restaurants,” another explained.

“I remember around 2019, my border for ordering was 150rs max..Now it has changed to 300/35,” a user said.

(Also read: Food delivery from Zomato, Swiggy, other platforms to now attract 18% GST)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Zomato bill from 7 years ago goes viral: No delivery charge, no platform fee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On