Deepinder Goyal, is that you? Viral photo of 6-crore Bentley stuck in rainy Gurgaon traffic sparks buzz

A Bentley Continental GT was spotted navigating a busy, rain-soaked road in Gurgaon recently. The luxury car belongs to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, according to several social media accounts tracking supercars. Deepinder Goyal, who lives in Gurgaon, is known to be a lover of supercars. (Instagram/Carophilesdelhi)

"Zomato man @deepigoyal's new Bentley Continental GT Speed. Specced in Monaco Yellow, it does match the colour of @letsblinkit 's uniforms though," Instagram handle Carophilesdelhi said in a recent post, sharing photos of the yellow car in traffic.

The Bentley Continental GT, a two-door, four-seater British grand tourer, is priced over ₹6 crore.

The car's bright yellow colour indeed reminded many people of Zomato-owned quick-commerce platfom Blinkit.

The post, imaginably, invited a flurry of reactions from auto enthusiasts, several of whom joked that Goyal was going to make a delivery in a Bentley.

"Bentley waale bhaiya didn't bring my order," Instagram user Swastik Ganguly said.

Take a look at the viral post:

Another user, Soham Chakraborty, had similar sentiments. "Brother where's my Maggi, Bentley wale bhaiya nhi laye (Brother on Bentley did not bring)," he said, tagging Blinkit.

Deepinder Goyal, 41, is known to be a lover of supercars and had acquired an Aston Martin DB12 not long ago. The entrepreneur because the first person in India to own the car which is priced at ₹4.59 crore.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is also an owner of Bentley Continental GT. The Animal actor bought the luxury car in the shade of Blue Sapphire a few months ago.

Deepinder Goyal's net worth shot up after Zomato shares surged over 300% since last year, reaching a market cap of ₹1.8 lakh crore, Moneycontrol reported. Goyal, 41, became India’s richest professional manager with his net worth skyrocketing past ₹8,300 crore.

IIT-Delhi alumnus Goyal founded Zomato (then known as Foodiebay.com) in 2008 after leaving his job at consulting firm Bain & Company.

He married Mexican model Grecia Munoz earlier this year.