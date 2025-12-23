Zomato delivery agent's viral clip on customer's ‘rude’ behaviour sparks debate

A video shared by a Bengaluru-based food delivery agent has turned into a much larger conversation online. The clip, which began circulating widely on Instagram, shows the rider describing an uncomfortable exchange with a customer during a routine delivery. In the now-viral clip, the Zomato rider says he asked the customer to come down to the basement to collect the order. The customer refused and insisted that the rider bring the food to the doorstep. After Zomato rider video goes viral, users debate basic courtesy towards delivery workers(AFP)

According to the rider, the walk stretched on longer than expected, leaving him exhausted. What stayed with him, he said, was not just the distance but the lack of basic courtesy. The customer did not ask him for water or engage in any polite exchange.

The video spread quickly and drew a mixed response. Some viewers sided with the rider, pointing to the physical strain delivery workers face every day. Others criticised him, arguing that doorstep delivery is part of the job. The discussion did not stop there.

A wider conversation moves to X

Soon after, the clip spilt over onto X, where users began sharing their own habits when it comes to interacting with food delivery riders. The focus shifted away from blame and towards everyday gestures that, according to many, make a real difference.

One user wrote, “My mom started keeping a matka with water and a glass outside the door during summer just for this reason. She saw a delivery guy look so dehydrated in peak summer. It’s just water, but makes a tonne of difference in the sweltering heat.”

Another user shared a similar routine, explaining that since 2022, he has kept small packaged water bottles near his front door during summer. “A small gesture, but many told that it was really touching to see that someone cares for them. 300 bottles costs just ₹1500,” he wrote.

Small habits, big impact

Other responses echoed the same sentiment. Some spoke about offering buttermilk during peak heat. Others said they make it a point to ask riders if they want water and always thank them while collecting the order.

“That’s how you treat people who make your life easier,” one post read. Another added, “This video made me quite sad. I always ask delivery persons about water in summers and never lose my temper, no matter the issue.”

Not everyone focused only on praise. One user gently suggested avoiding plastic bottles and switching to paper cups instead. Another responded, “Great gesture from your side.”