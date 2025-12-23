Shocking video shows moment ‘Call of Duty’ creator Vince Zampella's speeding Ferrari crashed on LA road

A chilling video purportedly of the Ferrari crash in which Vince Zampella, the co-creator of popular video game "Call of Duty", died on Sunday in Los Angeles has surfaced, showing the moment the luxury car hit a concrete barrier on a scenic road. The video shows others on the road rushing to the crashed car and pulling away a person from the mangled remains of the vehicle.(Grab from X video by TheInsiderPaper)

Vince Zampella death in the car crash was confirmed by gaming giant Electronic Arts on Monday.

He was 55.

A video said to be of the accident shows the speeding Ferrari crashing into a concrete barrier on a mountain road and breaking into pieces before getting fully engulfed.

Video contains graphic visuals and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised

"For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed," news agency AFP quoted the California Highway Patrol as saying in a statement, without identifying the two victims in the crash.

The CHP added that both the driver and a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle succumbed to their injuries.

Who was Vince Zampella

Zampella was best known for co-creating the "Call of Duty" video game franchise and founding Respawn Entertainment, the studio which gave birth to "Titanfall," "Apex Legends," and the "Star Wars Jedi" games.

Zampella began his career as a designer on shooter games in 1990s and co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002 and helped launch "Call of Duty" in 2003, AFP reported. Activision later acquired his studio.

Studios of Zampella – considered the innovator in first-person military shooter style games – created some of the world's best-selling video games.

This year, Zampella's "Battlefield 6" video game set a new sales record for the franchise. "We never take moments like this for granted," he had said, expressing gratitude, according to AFP.

The mass-combat game has won over 100 million players in the past two decades, in its various iterations.