Zomato, Swiggy and other gig workers share struggles amid strike on NYE: 'Working 15-16 hours to make ends meet’

Platform workers associated with companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Amazon are holding a nationwide strike today, December 31, to demand better pay and safer working conditions. The protest, organised by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), is expected to impact delivery services across several cities as thousands of delivery partners stayed off work. The strike is expected to impact delivery services across several cities.(Sanchit Khanna/HT)

‘Working 15-16 hours to make ends meet’

The workers part of the nationwide strike say that changes in incentive structures, lack of social security, and rising work hours without proportional income have pushed them to the brink. Speaking to news agency ANI, a delivery agent said they had joined the strike because of low earnings and the absence of insurance coverage.

“There are many reasons (for the strike). For example, the rate card. We don't get paid enough. The company doesn't provide insurance... When we go to the customer, no matter how much trouble we're in, we smile and say, 'Thank you, sir, please give us a rating.' If an order is cancelled for any reason, the penalty falls on the rider... The company should take action on this matter. We work 14 hours a day, spending day and night on the road... We don't get paid according to the amount of work we do,” the rider said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Zomato agent highlights doorstep delivery struggle, internet divided: 'It's his job, but empathy matters')

Another delivery partner stated that frequent changes to the rate card had reduced theirearnings. “Initially, the rate card was fine, but now they have changed it, causing difficulties and problems for riders. We don’t even get insurance claims… A rider recently had an accident at Barakhamba and didn’t receive any claim… We all chipped in ₹1000-2000 to help that rider. Now that guy is working even at night, taking orders at 1 or 2 AM,” he said, alleging that team leaders remain unresponsive and riders risk being blocked from the platform if they argue.

“After working 14 hours, we're only getting ₹700-800,” the rider added.

A third delivery agent said several riders had completely halted deliveries as part of the strike. “Currently, deliveries are stopped... We heard there's a strike, so we're not working at all... We are grateful that the company gave us a lot in the beginning. But now, they are taking back everything they gave... Other companies offer promotions, but here, we're only getting demotions... We have to work 15-16 hours to make ends meet,” the rider told ANI.

(Also Read: Gig workers’ all-India strike on New Year’s Eve? End to 10-minute delivery among key demands)

What are their demands?

According to an earlier HT.com report, Shaik Salauddin, president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), is at the forefront of the movement. He said the strike is a response to what workers describe as unfair policies of app-based platforms and the lack of response to long-pending concerns.

Salauddin added that workers have repeatedly sought restoration of an old payout structure and festival-linked incentives.

“Earlier, during festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Bakrid, fair payments were made. That system must be implemented again regularly,” he said.

The workers have called for an earlier payout structure, withdrawal of the 10-minute delivery system, social security benefits, fairer algorithms and transparency.

In a statement to HT.com, Swiggy said, "At Swiggy, we are committed to empowering our delivery partners. As part of our standard process, enhanced incentives are offered on special occasions such as festivals, allowing delivery partners to benefit from increased earning opportunities during peak demand periods across the year."

HT.com has reached out to Zomato as well. The story will be updated once a response is received.