Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon delivery staff go on nationwide strike before New Year. What are their demands?

Gig and platform workers across India went on a nationwide strike on Wednesday, December 31, just a day before the New Year. These workers include those associated with companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto and Amazon, and have united the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) to press their demands, Shaik Salauddin, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) President told news agency ANI. The union has placed five key demands before platform companies. (File Photo)

The workers part of the nationwide strike are demanding changes in their working conditions and pay structures, and delivery services on popular apps may get affected because of the strike.

The call for the protest was given by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU). The organisation's founder and president Salauddin said that the strike is being organised in response to what workers describe as unfair policies followed by platform-based companies. He added that the several concerns raised by workers have remained unaddressed despite repeated appeals, news agency ANI reported.

"People can see that we have been continuously raising our demands with platform companies. We have placed five key demands before them. Our first demand is that the old payout structure should be restored. Earlier, during festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Bakrid, fair payments were made. That system must be implemented again regularly," Salauddin was quoted as saying.

Salauddin said that the union has placed five key demands before platform companies. Here is a list:

The return of the earlier payout system, which workers say provided more stable and transparent earnings compared to the current model.

Withdrawal of the 10-minute delivery system. Workers claim that this model forces them to rush, increases stress and puts their safety at risk on the roads.

Blocking or deactivation of worker accounts: Salauddin alleged that IDs are often suspended without clear reasons or proper communication, leaving workers suddenly without income and no way to challenge the decision.

Use of algorithms by platform companies: According to the gig workers' body, these systems are affecting incentives and overall earnings, making incomes unpredictable and financially unstable for gig workers.

The final demand is the introduction of social security benefits. The union has called for insurance coverage and welfare measures, pointing out that gig workers continue to remain outside basic social protection despite their growing presence in the workforce.

Salauddin mentioned that the union has decided to go ahead with a flash strike on December 31 due to the lack of progress on these issues. He appealed to gig and platform workers across the country to take part in the protest in a peaceful manner. The strike, he added, aims to draw the attention of companies and policymakers to the urgent problems faced by gig workers.

