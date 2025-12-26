Gurugram faces delays in food deliveries as gig workers protest across city

A nationwide strike by gig workers employed with major e-commerce, food delivery, cab, and home service platforms led to significant service disruptions in Gurugram on Thursday, while Delhi and Noida reported minimal to no impact. The disruption stemmed from organised gatherings of workers who temporarily logged off from their apps. (Representational image)

The protest, called by the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), highlighted long-standing demands for better pay, safety, and working conditions.

In Gurugram, the strike’s effect was pronounced, with residents across several sectors facing lengthy delays in food deliveries. Key affected areas included Badshahpur in Sector 66, Sohna Road, and Sectors 31, 47, and 48.

The disruption stemmed from organised gatherings of workers who temporarily logged off from their apps. Approximately 70-80 delivery partners assembled at the Rodeo Drive Market Complex in Sector 47, with similar protests reported at Baani Square (Sector 50), ILD Tower near Subhash Chowk, Eros City Square (Sector 49), and HUDA Market (Sector 46).

Protesting workers voiced grievances over low earnings and difficult working terms.

One delivery executive, sharing a screenshot of a recent payment, stated he earned only ₹49 for a delivery spanning nearly 11km. “Food delivery companies pay us around ₹5-6 for each kilometre traveled... fuel expenses take away a major chunk,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Another worker argued that with current inflation, a rate of ₹10-14 per km is necessary to survive in NCR cities.

They also criticised the structure of incentives, which are often tied to completing a high number of daily orders. “Incentives are usually given if we manage to complete 31 orders, which is difficult. This should be brought down to 25 or less,” another delivery partner said.

Beyond pay, workers highlighted safety concerns, demanding that companies halt deliveries after 11pm during the winter peak due to dense fog and hazardous driving conditions.

A protesting worker showed how his rate card was “deleted” from the e-commerce app after his team leader spotted him at one of the protesting sites. Workers said similar protests were held in other locations across the city, where around 50 to 100 of them had gathered for the protests.

A restaurant owner in an affected area confirmed the operational strain, revealing that they had to deploy their own staff for deliveries as no platform riders were available. “Our two riders have been completing orders since morning, taking at least two hours per order. We only received 15 orders today due to the protests,” he said.

The GIPSWU’s formal demands include income security equivalent to statutory minimum wages, a fair rate of not less than ₹20 per km for ride-hailing drivers, an eight-hour working day, overtime pay, and robust social security, including functional insurance that supports workers in emergencies.

In contrast, services in Delhi and Noida remained largely undisrupted.

While the union shared images of some worker gatherings in Delhi, residents in both cities did not report major delays in delivery or cab-hailing services through most of the day.

Any sporadic delays that occurred could not be conclusively linked to the strike action.

With inputs from Delhi and Noida bureaus